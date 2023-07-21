Warriors' Chris Paul Says Role Will Be 'to Help Us Win Games' amid Rotation Questions

AP Photo/Matt York, File

Twelve-time All-Star guard Chris Paul hasn't come off the bench for even one game in 19-year career, but that could certainly change after a trade to the Golden State Warriors with Stephen Curry already running the point.

Paul was asked about what he thought his role would be by Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer in a wide-ranging interview published Thursday, and he provided this response: "To help us win games."

Warriors owner Joe Lacob was previously asked if Paul would be coming off the bench in an exclusive interview with Madeline Kenney of the Mercury News that covered multiple topics, and he offered this remark:

"That's up to the coaches," Lacob said. "I'm sure they're talking about it, but who knows? He might start, he might not. … The point is to get a lot of talent out there and to see [what happens]. Who starts doesn't really matter anyway, it's who finishes the game."

The Warriors acquired Paul in a trade with the Washington Wizards that notably sent Jordan Poole to D.C. Paul was previously traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Wizards earlier this offseason in the Bradley Beal deal.

The 38-year-old averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.0 minutes per game last season.

In theory, the Warriors could go small with Paul and Curry in the backcourt, Klay Thompson on the wing, Andrew Wiggins at forward and Draymond Green as the de-facto 5.

They could also bring Paul off the bench as the first guard, frontlining a deep guard group that already includes Gary Payton II, Cory Joseph, Moses Moody and rookie first-round draft pick Brandin Podziemski.

Regardless of what the Warriors do, Paul is there, as he said, "to win games." And as Lacob said, whoever finishes the game is more important than who starts it anyway.

Paul will look to help the Warriors rebound after a tough second-round playoff exit to the Los Angeles Lakers, one year after Golden State won its fourth title in eight seasons.