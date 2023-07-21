Ranking Roman Reigns Among WWE's All-Time Greats Amid Legendary Bloodline Run

2 of 3

Reigns leapfrogged Sammartino and The Rock for the No. 4 spot on the list, a decision that is likely to be controversial to fans of those two Superstars, but not without merit.



The Tribal Chief has excelled on a global stage, something Sammartino never had the opportunity to do. While the Hall of Famer held the title a staggering 2803 days at the height of his popularity, that was during a different era in which long title reigns were accepted because fans could not turn on the television every week and see the champion.

They had to flock to arenas to catch a glimpse of Sammartino, who would sell out Madison Square Garden routinely for his title defenses.



Reigns hold the title for nearly three years in this era is unprecedented.



We live in a time of short attention spans and constant demands for shinier new toys. The fact that he has managed to stay relevant and over, maintaining the attention of the audience and positioning himself through matches and storylines to sustain his run for as long as he has is a testament to him and those he has worked with.

Speaking of longevity, it is that field in which Reigns has the strongest advantage over The Rock.



Reigns has been a genuine headliner in WWE since The Shield split in 2014 and while it has not always been smooth sailing, he has steadily and consistently been the guy that the company has built around. Even if one argues that he did not actually become the guy until the return in 2020 and subsequent heel turn, he has still stood atop the company for three years.

That comparable to Rock, who rose to superstardom in 1999 and was effectively done as a full-time WWE Superstar by the time Hollywood came calling in 2002.



No, that is not to say The Great One should have his success away from wrestling held against him.



Based on his work and how long he it will live on in the annals of WWE, he undeniably left his mark on the company at a time when it was as successful as it had ever been.



Reigns, though, is championing the company at a time when it is experiencing unprecedented success.

He was at the center of an angle that carried a July 7 episode of SmackDown that made history as the first wrestling show to be the No. 1 most-watched English-language show on television.



The Bloodline storyline and its many, unforgettable moments will carry on just as Rock's hilarious one-liners and iconic showdowns with Austin, Mick Foley, The Undertaker and Triple H.



The longevity, his ability to carry the company as its central figure and champion for years interrupted, and the historic success WWE is enjoying with Reigns at the top of the company are more than enough to justify The Tribal Chief jumping ahead of The Great One.



Even if one's fondness for nostalgia and personal preference cannot grasp the idea of such a thing.

