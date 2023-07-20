Josh Harris Buys 2 Bars Full of Commanders Fans Drinks After Daniel Snyder's $6B Sale

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File

New Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris knows how to win over his team's fans.

After NFL owners voted Thursday to approve the $6.05 billion sale of the team from Dan Snyder, Harris called into Grant & Danny on DC sports station 106.7 The Fan and bought beers for Commanders fans attending live broadcasts at two local breweries.

The news of free beers went over well with Commanders fans already celebrating the sale during 106.7's "Burgundy and Sold" parties at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn, Virginia and The Bullpen in Washington, DC.

After years of the Commanders' struggles on the field and allegations of workplace toxicity under the leadership of Snyder, who has held a majority share in the Washington team since 1999, D.C. sports fans are already ready to love Harris.

His entrance into the Washington sports scene has guaranteed they will, at least for now.

Harris purchased the Commanders for the highest price ever paid for a North American sports franchise, according to ESPN. Alongside David Blizter, he also owns the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils.

The Harris ownership group involves 20 limited partners, including NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.