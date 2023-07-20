X

NFL

    Josh Harris Buys 2 Bars Full of Commanders Fans Drinks After Daniel Snyder's $6B Sale

    Julia StumbaughJuly 20, 2023

    FILE - Josh Harris, Managing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers stands on the court prior to Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders on Thursday, July 2023, from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris and including Magic Johnson for a record $6.05 billion.(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)
    AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File

    New Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris knows how to win over his team's fans.

    After NFL owners voted Thursday to approve the $6.05 billion sale of the team from Dan Snyder, Harris called into Grant & Danny on DC sports station 106.7 The Fan and bought beers for Commanders fans attending live broadcasts at two local breweries.

    Grant Paulsen @granthpaulsen

    Josh Harris just called into the show and said he has heard about our parties at Old Ox and the Bullpen tonight. <br><br>AND HE BOUGHT EVERYBODY AT BOTH PARTIES A BEER. <br><br>I do not recall Dan Snyder doing that. <br><br>What a day.

    Sam Fortier @Sam4TR

    New Commanders owner Josh Harris called into Grant &amp; Danny and said he's buying everyone at the Bullpen party a beer or seltzer.

    The news of free beers went over well with Commanders fans already celebrating the sale during 106.7's "Burgundy and Sold" parties at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn, Virginia and The Bullpen in Washington, DC.

    The Junkies @JunksRadio

    It's official at The Bullpen! <a href="https://t.co/W2aYY43vaO">pic.twitter.com/W2aYY43vaO</a>

    After years of the Commanders' struggles on the field and allegations of workplace toxicity under the leadership of Snyder, who has held a majority share in the Washington team since 1999, D.C. sports fans are already ready to love Harris.

    His entrance into the Washington sports scene has guaranteed they will, at least for now.

    Harris purchased the Commanders for the highest price ever paid for a North American sports franchise, according to ESPN. Alongside David Blizter, he also owns the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils.

    The Harris ownership group involves 20 limited partners, including NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

