Mets Rumors: José Quintana Being Scouted by Rival Teams Ahead of 2023 MLB Deadline

Al Bello/Getty Images

As the New York Mets mull over whether they are going to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 1, several teams are keeping a close eye on pitcher José Quintana, according to SNY's MLB Insider Andy Martino.

Martino reported that rival clubs were monitoring Quintana's progress throughout his five-game rehab stint and his 2023 debut Thursday against the White Sox in which he allowed two runs on six hits in five innings, striking out three and walking none.

Due to offseason rib surgery in March, Quintana had a late start to the season after signing a two-year deal with New York back in December.

The Mets had an extremely underwhelming first half of the season to the point that owner Steve Cohen threatened a deadline sell-off if things didn't improve.

And although they are just five games under .500 at the moment, they are still six-and-a-half games out of a Wild Card position.

New York reportedly does not want to sell at this point, but their lack of contender status may force their hand to move a couple of pieces, per Martino.

Quintana, who is under team control through 2024, will be a desired target ahead of the deadline.

The 34-year-old has been a bit of journeyman, playing for seven different organizations over his career with an All-Star appearance in 2016 while with the Chicago White Sox.

In 32 games last season split between the Pirates and Cardinals, Quintana went 6-7 with a 2.93 ERA with a 1.213 WHIP.

He opened his 2023 campaign on Thursday with three strikeouts, no walks and two earned runs allowed across five innings in a 6-2 loss to the White Sox.