Drake, Michael B. Jordan Among Investors in Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Pickleball Team

Superstar rapper Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan are among the new investors in Major League Pickleball's Brooklyn Aces.

Boardroom.com's Shlomo Sprung reported Thursday that Drake, Jordan and Translation CEO Steve Stoute are among the new financial backers for the pickleball franchise, which is owned by Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman.

Kleiman expressed excitement over the new group of investors in a statement released Thursday, saying:

"We're thrilled to have this incredible group of investors join the Brooklyn Aces as we continue to grow the team and raise the profile of Major League Pickleball as a whole. It's the idea of bringing people in that we could share in this with and utilize resources as the Aces evolve. Our investor group includes some of the savviest entrepreneurs in the business, and having this network on our cap table positions us to be successful."

Drake, 36, is among the most successful rappers of all time, having won five Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards and 34 Billboard Music Awards.

The 36-year-old Jordan is one of Hollywood's fastest-rising stars, known for his roles in the Creed and Black Panther film series.

Durant and Kleiman were announced as the owners of the Aces expansion team in October when KD was still a member of the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets sent him to the Suns ahead of the trade deadline, but he's still rooted in Brooklyn thanks to his affiliation to the Aces.

Pickleball, which is similar to tennis in many ways but is played with paddles and a wiffle ball, was named the fastest-growing sport in the United States in a February survey from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.