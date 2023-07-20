X

    Report: Cade Cunningham, Chet Holmgren Headline Team USA Training Camp Invite List

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 20, 2023

    DETROIT, MI MARCH 15: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons on the sidelines during the first half on March 15, 2023 at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

    Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Oklahoma City Thunder forwards Chet Holmgren and Jalen Willams will be part of Team USA training camp for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, according to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

    All five will be part of the U.S. Select Team, a group of players that can travel to the Philippines as replacements if a player on Team USA gets injured before the start of the World Cup.

