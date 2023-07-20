Report: Cade Cunningham, Chet Holmgren Headline Team USA Training Camp Invite List

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Oklahoma City Thunder forwards Chet Holmgren and Jalen Willams will be part of Team USA training camp for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, according to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

All five will be part of the U.S. Select Team, a group of players that can travel to the Philippines as replacements if a player on Team USA gets injured before the start of the World Cup.

