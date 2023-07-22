The 30 Names You Need to Know as Fantasy Football Draft Season Gets Underway

6 of 6

I have been playing and/or writing about fantasy football for about two decades now. I have won more leagues than I can count, pocketed a fair amount of money and won three writing awards.

In my experience, it's bad to go into a draft determined to get a certain player no matter what. If you can get them in the right spot, have at it. But reaching robs a player of his value.

With that said, I always seem to wind up with a larger exposure to certain players every year. Maybe it's just how drafts play out. But every year, I have a group of "my guys."

So far in 2023, that group includes these players.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks (ADP: 114)

Would someone explain to me why a quarterback who was a top-five fantasy option last year is being selected outside the top 100 players overall? Explain it to me like I'm five.

Smith still has DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at his disposal, and the Seahawks added Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the 2023 draft. If you're the type of fantasy manager who likes to wait on selecting a quarterback, Smith should absolutely be on your target list.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens (ADP: 58)

Dobbins has been able to show only glimpses of what he can do as a lead NFL back. The knee injury that sidelined him for all of the 2021 campaign cost him a big chunk of last season, too.

But Dobbins has averaged a robust 5.9 yards per carry for his career and topped 90 rushing yards in three of his final four games last season. New offensive coordinator Todd Monken still wants a strong run game, and Dobbins he has all sorts of motivation to shine as he heads into a contract season. Starting camp on PUP is a concern, but it could also drive his ADP down that much more.



Alexander Mattison, RB Minnesota Vikings (ADP: 59)

Mattison has averaged less than four yards per carry in each of the past two seasons. The Vikings could also still sign a veteran back and muck up this backfield.

But right now, Mattison has the makings of a three-down back with a fifth-round price tag. And when he made four starts for an injured Dalvin Cook in 2021, he topped 100 rushing yards twice and scored on the ground in the other two. Just saying.

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ADP: 57)

At this time a year ago, the fantasy community was lamenting the fantasy value of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf because Geno Smith was taking over at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. Lockett and Metcalf finished 13th and 14th in PPR points, respectively.

This isn't to say that Baker Mayfield will win Comeback Player of the Year as Smith did. Or that Godwin and Mike Evans will both be top-15 fantasy receivers in 2023. But reports of their demise have (probably) been exaggerated.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP: 6)

If I can't land San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase or maybe Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler or Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in the first round, then I'm targeting Kelce.

No player at any position offers the massive edge over the No. 2 option that Kelce does. He finished with 103 more PPR points than the next-closest tight end (Minnesota's T.J. Hockenson) in 2022.

As a matter of fact, there's a compelling argument for taking Kelce with the No. 1 overall pick.

