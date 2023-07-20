Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Knicks Contacted Bulls; Asking Price Was 'Giant' for Star

Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Knicks Contacted Bulls; Asking Price Was 'Giant' for StarJuly 20, 2023
Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images
The New York Knicks' search for improvements to their roster reportedly led them Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.
New York "made contact" with Chicago regarding a trade for LaVine, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz, but the asking price was "giant" and the two sides "never got close" to making a deal.
