    Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Knicks Contacted Bulls; Asking Price Was 'Giant' for Star

    Erin WalshJuly 20, 2023

    TORONTO, ON - APRIL 12: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls gestures against the Toronto Raptors during the 2023 Play-In Tournament at the Scotiabank Arena on April 12, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)
    Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

    The New York Knicks' search for improvements to their roster reportedly led them Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

    New York "made contact" with Chicago regarding a trade for LaVine, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz, but the asking price was "giant" and the two sides "never got close" to making a deal.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

