7 Teams That Become World Series Contenders with a Shohei Ohtani Trade

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's looking more and more likely that Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will be on the move at the trade deadline, and he is the type of unique talent that can completely shift the MLB landscape.

There is a long list of teams that would go from playoff contenders to legitimate World Series threats by adding him to their lineup and starting rotation, making him worth the lofty asking price even as a two-month rental poised to depart in free agency.

The Atlanta Braves (+340), Los Angeles Dodgers (+550), Tampa Bay Rays (+600) and Houston Astros (+800) are the current favorites to win the World Series, according to the latest odds from DraftKings, and they are the only teams with better than +1000 odds.

Excluding those four clubs from the conversation, the following eight teams could join that top-tier group of contenders by swinging a deal for Ohtani ahead of this year's trade deadline.

In order to paint a picture of what each roster would look like with Ohtani in the mix, each team's projected lineup and rotation following an Ohtani trade is included. Players currently on the injured list who are expected to return before the postseason were also included in each team's projected outlook.

Each team's current World Series odds were also included.