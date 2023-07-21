7 Teams That Become World Series Contenders with a Shohei Ohtani Trade

7 Teams That Become World Series Contenders with a Shohei Ohtani TradeJuly 21, 2023
It's looking more and more likely that Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will be on the move at the trade deadline, and he is the type of unique talent that can completely shift the MLB landscape.
There is a long list of teams that would go from playoff contenders to legitimate World Series threats by adding him to their lineup and starting rotation, making him worth the lofty asking price even as a two-month rental poised to depart in free agency.
The Atlanta Braves (+340), Los Angeles Dodgers (+550), Tampa Bay Rays (+600) and Houston Astros (+800) are the current favorites to win the World Series, according to the latest odds from DraftKings, and they are the only teams with better than +1000 odds.
Excluding those four clubs from the conversation, the following eight teams could join that top-tier group of contenders by swinging a deal for Ohtani ahead of this year's trade deadline.
In order to paint a picture of what each roster would look like with Ohtani in the mix, each team's projected lineup and rotation following an Ohtani trade is included. Players currently on the injured list who are expected to return before the postseason were also included in each team's projected outlook.
Each team's current World Series odds were also included.
Arizona Diamondbacks (+2800)
Projected Lineup
1. SS Geraldo Perdomo
2. 2B Ketel Marte
3. DH Shohei Ohtani
4. 1B Christian Walker
5. RF Corbin Carroll
6. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
7. 3B Emmanuel Rivera
8. C Carson Kelly
9. CF Alek Thomas
The Arizona offense has stalled a bit in July. They rank near the bottom of the league in batting average (.228, 23rd), OPS (.676, 24th) and runs scored (53, 28th) this month, and Ohtani would provide a much-needed spark to a lineup that has leaned heavily on Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and the young duo of Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo.
The D-backs have been using Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the designated hitter spot, so slotting Ohtani into the lineup would be as easy as moving speedy Jake McCarthy into a fourth outfielder role.
Projected Rotation
1. RHP Zac Gallen
2. RHP Shohei Ohtani
3. RHP Merrill Kelly (currently on injured list)
4. LHP Tommy Henry
5. RHP Ryne Nelson
Despite their recent lull at the plate, Ohtani would arguably make an even greater impact as an addition to the D-backs starting rotation.
Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly have been a solid one-two punch, but the rotation has been lacking in consistency behind that tandem. That has become an even more glaring issue with Kelly currently sidelined with a calf injury. A playoff rotation of Gallen, Ohtani and Kelly could be lethal.
Baltimore Orioles (+2000)
Projected Lineup
1. SS Gunnar Henderson
2. C Adley Rutschman
3. DH Shohei Ohtani
4. RF Anthony Santander
5. 1B Ryan O'Hearn
6. LF Austin Hays
7. CF Cedric Mullins
8. 2B Adam Frazier
9. 3B Ramón Urías
The Orioles have plenty of ammunition to swing a blockbuster deal for Ohtani with the league's No. 1 farm system and a wealth of young talent already playing at the MLB level. Infielders Jordan Westburg or Joey Ortiz could serve as a potential trade centerpiece, with both possessing a top-100 prospect pedigree.
The addition of Ohtani would likely mean even less playing time for Ryan Mountcastle, who has already seen surprise contributor Ryan O'Hearn siphon off a good chunk of his at-bats at first base.
Projected Rotation
1. RHP Shohei Ohtani
2. RHP Kyle Gibson
3. RHP Tyler Wells
4. RHP Kyle Bradish
5. RHP Dean Kremer
Given the rather anonymous nature of the Orioles starting rotation, this is where Ohtani could really propel them from upstart contender to legitimate World Series threat.
The current assortment of starting pitching options ranks 18th in the majors with a 4.57 ERA, and the projected top three of Kyle Gibson (20 GS, 4.77 ERA, 90 K, 115.0 IP), Tyler Wells (18 GS, 3.54 ERA, 105 K, 106.2 IP) and Kyle Bradish (17 GS, 3.05 ERA, 87 K, 91.1 IP) is sorely lacking in swing-and-miss stuff.
Cincinnati Reds (+9000)
Projected Lineup
1. CF TJ Friedl
2. 2B Jonathan India
3. DH Shohei Ohtani
4. 3B Elly De La Cruz
5. SS Matt McLain
6. 1B Joey Votto
7. LF Spencer Steer
8. RF Jake Fraley
9. C Tyler Stephenson
Since Elly De La Cruz made his MLB debut on June 6, the Reds are averaging 5.4 runs per game, so adding Ohtani to a lineup that is already firing on all cylinders would legitimately make them one of the best offensive teams in baseball.
A package built around Christian Encarnacion-Strand (B/R's No. 34 prospect) and Noelvi Marte (B/R's No. 48 prospect) would be a great starting point in negotiations, and that would allow the Reds to keep all the controllable pieces penciled into their projected lineup.
Projected Rotation
1. RHP Shohei Ohtani
2. LHP Andrew Abbott
3. RHP Graham Ashcraft
4. RHP Hunter Greene (currently on injured list)
5. LHP Nick Lodolo (currently on injured list)
With Hunter Greene (hip soreness) and Nick Lodolo (stress reaction in tibia) both expected to return sometime in August barring any setbacks, the Reds rotation is going to receive a significant in-house boost for the stretch run.
That said, it's still fair to question whether they have a good enough rotation to be a serious playoff contender. Only the Oakland Athletics (6.31 ERA) and Colorado Rockies (6.48 ERA) have a worse starters' ERA on the year than the 5.55 mark the Reds have posted, and Ohtani would immediately give them a true ace to anchor the young staff.
Miami Marlins (+5000)
Projected Lineup
1. 2B Luis Arraez
2. DH Shohei Ohtani
3. LF Jorge Soler
4. 1B Garrett Cooper
5. RF Jesús Sánchez
6. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (currently on injured list)
7. 3B Jean Segura
8. SS Joey Wendle
9. C Jacob Stallings
The Marlins have been searching for offensive consistency for the better part of a decade, and Ohtani would easily be the best player to step into the batter's box in a Marlins uniform since Miguel Cabrera.
The All-Star duo of Luis Arraez and Jorge Soler has been terrific, and young outfielders Jesús Sánchez and Bryan De La Cruz have been productive, but the bottom of the lineup is an absolute black hole. Countering that with more firepower at the top by adding Ohtani could tip the scales, and with club control through 2027 one of Sánchez or De La Cruz could potentially be used as a trade chip.
Projected Rotation
1. RHP Shohei Ohtani
2. RHP Sandy Alcantara
3. LHP Jesús Luzardo
4. LHP Braxton Garrett
5. RHP Edward Cabrera
Even with Sandy Alcantara failing to match his 2022 performance, the Marlins still rank 11th in the majors with a 4.11 ERA from the starting rotation, so adding Ohtani on the pitching side of things would be further bolstering what is already a strength.
Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera could also be dangled as potential trade chips in an Ohtani deal, which would open up a rotation spot for 20-year-old phenom Eury Pérez once he is inevitably recalled from the minors.
San Francisco Giants (+2200)
Projected Lineup
1. 1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
2. DH Shohei Ohtani
3. RF Michael Conforto
4. 3B J.D. Davis
5. LF Joc Pederson
6. CF Mike Yastrzemski
7. 2B Thairo Estrada (currently on injured list)
8. C Patrick Bailey
9. SS Casey Schmitt
Quick, who is the best offensive player on the San Francisco Giants?
After whiffing on Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa during the offseason, the San Francisco lineup is still lacking in star power, and they rank in the middle-of-the-pack in almost every notable offensive category.
They might benefit the most of any team on this list from a superstar infusion in the lineup.
Projected Rotation
1. RHP Shohei Ohtani
2. RHP Logan Webb
3. RHP Alex Cobb
4. LHP Alex Wood
5. RHP Anthony DeSclafani
A Giants rotation that ranks ninth in the majors with a 3.98 ERA goes from good to great with the addition of Ohtani, and a top three of Ohtani, Logan Webb and Alex Cobb could carry them a long way in October.
With Anthony DeSclafani struggling to a 7.71 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 28 innings over his last seven starts going back to the beginning of June, a need has emerged for another reliable starter, and Ohtani would be a splashy addition to shore up that issue.
Seattle Mariners (+9000)
Projected Lineup
1. SS J.P. Crawford
2. CF Julio Rodríguez
3. DH Shohei Ohtani
4. RF Teoscar Hernández
5. 3B Eugenio Suárez
6. 1B Ty France
7. LHP Jarred Kelenic
8. C Cal Raleigh
9. 2B Kolten Wong
Eugenio Suárez (103 OPS+), Julio Rodríguez (100 OPS+), Teoscar Hernández (99 OPS+) and Ty France (96 OPS+) are part of a long list of Mariners hitters who have underperformed relative to expectations so far this season, leaving upgrading the offense as their most glaring need at the deadline.
Ironically, journeyman Mike Ford has been one of the team's most productive hitters since taking over the DH role, posting a 147 OPS+ with nine home runs in 110 plate appearances, and an Ohtani deal would push him to the bench.
Projected Rotation
1. RHP Shohei Ohtani
2. RHP Luis Castillo
3. RHP George Kirby
4. RHP Logan Gilbert
5. RHP Bryce Miller
Rookie right-hander Bryan Woo is one potential top-100 prospect that the Mariners could use to acquire Ohtani, which would in turn free up a spot in the starting rotation.
Luis Castillo and George Kirby were both All-Stars this year, while Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller are two of baseball's most promising young starters, so adding Ohtani to the mix would give Seattle a five-man staff that rivals any in baseball.
Texas Rangers (+1100)
Projected Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. DH Shohei Ohtani
4. RF Adolis García
5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
6. 3B Josh Jung
7. C Jonah Heim
8. LF Travis Jankowski
9. CF Leody Taveras
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic identified the Rangers as a team to watch in the Ohtani sweepstakes, and given the aggressive approach the front office has taken over the past two years in trying to field a contender that should come as no surprise.
With Marcus Semien and Corey Seager locked into the middle infield spots for years to come, a package built around shortstop prospect Luisangel Acuña (B/R's No. 60 prospect) seems like a logical starting point in negotiations.
Projected Rotation
1. RHP Shohei Ohtani
2. RHP Nathan Eovaldi
3. RHP Jon Gray
4. LHP Andrew Heaney
5. RHP Dane Dunning
What better way to fill the void created when Jacob deGrom was lost for the year to Tommy John surgery than with another ace-caliber starter who has some of the most unhittable stuff in the majors?
The more glaring need for the Rangers on the pitching side of things is actually in the bullpen, as the starting rotation ranks second in the majors with a 3.63 ERA. It would be interesting to see if they would consider shifting Dane Dunning into a high-leverage relief role following an Ohtani trade. That would make an underperforming Martín Pérez the No. 5 starter.
