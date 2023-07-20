Spain vs. Costa Rica: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

2 of 3

Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

This Women's World Cup represents an opportunity for Spain's brightest star to return the international stage in grand fashion after missing last year's European Championship with a torn ACL.

After scoring in her first match back, she will look to lead a team with lofty expectations for considerable success.

A hungry team that has already established itself as a force to be reckoned with in this World Cup by way of a preceding victory of the heavily publicized United States squad, as well as Norway and Argentina, they will look to make headlines in what is just the country's third appearance in the event.

There is uncertainty about the youth and inexperience of the squad considering a considerable number of competitors are participating in their first major international play, but that is where Putellas comes in.

A two-time Ballon d'Or Féminin award winner as the best player in the world, it will be on her to not only re-establish herself as a force on the field in her first meaningful matches back but also as a leader in the locker room.

Head coach Jorge Vilda believes she will, and has, done just that.

"The sensations were very good, not just for the goal that she scored but for her assists, for how she helped the team. That's what we expect from Alexia, but it's clear the best of Alexia is still to come, and we'll do everything on our side to make that happen," he told reporters following her brief return in a June friendly win over Panama.

Putellas has all of the individual hardware as recognition of her greatness over the last two seasons. A World Cup win, against a field as good and deep as this one, would only further establish her legacy as one of the greats and Spain as the force many already believe it to be entering this year's competition.