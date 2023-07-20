Rays Should Go All-In on Shohei Ohtani for World Series Push amid MLB Trade Rumors

Rays Should Go All-In on Shohei Ohtani for World Series Push amid MLB Trade RumorsJuly 20, 2023
The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes could be epic.
If they actually happen, that is.
While the Los Angeles Angeles have shown no inclination to move their two-way superstar between now and the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 1, the flight risk attached to the impending free agent could motivate them to make a major move.
Should Ohtani hit the trade block, ESPN's Buster Olney named the Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees as teams to watch. While those clubs (and more) all work as potential landing spots, the Rays should be hyper-aggressive about getting something done.
If they land Ohtani, it could be the kind of difference-making megadeal that puts Tampa Bay on track for a title run.
Tampa Needs What He Brings
Because Ohtani is such a unique, one-of-one talent, he can scratch multiple itches in ways no other trade target can even imagine.
And Tampa needs everything he has to offer.
The Rays' offense has cooled of late. Between March and April, they posted a collective .281/.351/.528 batting slash. By June, those numbers had fallen to .260/.327/.413. So far this month, the slippage has been even more severe with the line all the way down to .210/.270/.373.
Ohtani could be an instant fix to the club's offensive woes. His MLB-leading 35 home runs are nearly as many as Tampa has tallied as a team since the start of June (43). Slotting him in the middle of this lineup could not only get things back on track, it could potentially take this offense to a level it has never previously reached.
The Rays also need pitching depth to cover for the losses of Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs and also to safeguard themselves against Tyler Glasnow's tenuous health and Taj Bradley's potential to run into the rookie wall. Ohtani can scratch that box, too, as a frontline starter with a 3.50 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 105.1 innings.
The Rays Have Enough Prospects to Get a Deal Done
While financial concerns always exist in Tampa, Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander told The Athletic's Jim Bowden they have the resources to take on Ohtani's remaining contract.
They also have the prospect stash to pique the Angels' interest.
Armed with a top-10 farm system, Tampa has enough young talent to meet what will surely be a steep asking price and still have players left over to keep and develop. In fact, the Rays are so deep, they could put some major-league players into the swap if that's what the Angels want.
Any one of Junior Caminero, Curtis Mead or Carson Williams could headline Tampa's offer with prospects like Kyle Manzardo, Mason Montgomery or Brayden Taylor fleshing out the offer. Tack on one (or both) of Luis Patiño or Vidal Bruján and a young(ish) major-leaguer like Josh Lowe, and that's the kind of package that at least gets the Angels talking, if not has them outright willing to do the deal.
Get Ohtani, and the Rays Could Capture Their First World Series Title
While the Rays have been remarkably consistent—they last had a losing record in 2017—they have yet to capture the game's ultimate prize.
Tampa has reached the postseason eight times since 2008, twice advancing to the championship round. But it has never sealed the deal. The 2008 squad fell in five games to the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, while the 2020 club lost in six games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Rays have a chance to capture that elusive title this season. They are one of only three teams—along with the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles—to post a plus-.600 winning percentage. They also trail only the Texas Rangers in run differential at plus-145.
Opportunity is loudly knocking in Tampa, but this team might need one more lift to get over the proverbial hump. Ohtani can give them a boost no one else in the sport can provide.