Rays Should Go All-In on Shohei Ohtani for World Series Push amid MLB Trade Rumors

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Because Ohtani is such a unique, one-of-one talent, he can scratch multiple itches in ways no other trade target can even imagine.



And Tampa needs everything he has to offer.



The Rays' offense has cooled of late. Between March and April, they posted a collective .281/.351/.528 batting slash. By June, those numbers had fallen to .260/.327/.413. So far this month, the slippage has been even more severe with the line all the way down to .210/.270/.373.



Ohtani could be an instant fix to the club's offensive woes. His MLB-leading 35 home runs are nearly as many as Tampa has tallied as a team since the start of June (43). Slotting him in the middle of this lineup could not only get things back on track, it could potentially take this offense to a level it has never previously reached.



The Rays also need pitching depth to cover for the losses of Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs and also to safeguard themselves against Tyler Glasnow's tenuous health and Taj Bradley's potential to run into the rookie wall. Ohtani can scratch that box, too, as a frontline starter with a 3.50 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 105.1 innings.

