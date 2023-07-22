Ranking White Sox SP Lucas Giolito's Potential Landing Spots Amid Trade Rumors

0 of 6

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

At some point in the remaining days before Major League Baseball's August 1 trade deadline, the Chicago White Sox are going to enter "fire sale mode."

Probably...

Hopefully...

At 41-57, they are a lost cause, even in the atrocious AL Central. And with 11 players either hitting unrestricted free agency (six players) or under a contract with a club/mutual option for 2024 (five players), they might as well blow it up in hopes of getting something before all those guys relocate.

Of the bunch, right-handed starting pitcher Lucas Giolito figures to fetch the prettiest penny.

It won't be a massive haul of prospects, as Giolito is one of those impending free agents who would merely be a two-month rental for his new team. That team will also be on the hook for the prorated remaining portion of his $10.4 million salary, which amounts to roughly $3.5 million.

We've ranked the top 10 candidates based primarily on a combination of team needs, current standings and what those teams have to offer.

(It's worth mentioning that Giolito very well could be part of a package deal along with Tim Anderson, Keynan Middleton, Lance Lynn or others. However, we are approaching this under the assumption that a trade will be made for just Giolito.)

Honorable Mentions: Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres

All references to farm system/prospect rankings come from our Joel Reuter, who shortly after the draft re-ranked all 30 farm systems and provided an updated top 100 prospects ranking (plus 50 honorable mentions).