X

MLB

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    MLB Rumors: Orioles Trade for Shintaro Fujinami; A's Receive AAA Pitcher Easton Lucas

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 19, 2023

    OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Shintaro Fujinami #11 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Chicago White Sox in the top of the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum on June 30, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The Baltimore Orioles are acquiring right-hander Shintaro Fujinami from the Oakland Athletics, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

    MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Oakland will receive Triple-A pitcher Easton Lucas.

    Fujinami is 5-8 with an 8.57 ERA and a 4.94 FIP in 49.1 innings. He has also averaged 9.3 strikeouts and 5.5 walks per nine innings.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.