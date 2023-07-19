AEW's Bryan Danielson Says He Had Successful Surgery on Arm Injury in Latest Update

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling star Bryan Danielson announced Wednesday he underwent surgery two weeks ago for the broken arm he suffered at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

It's unclear how long the American Dragon will be out of action. His wife, former WWE star Brie Bella, said in June the injury was "definitely worse than we thought."

Shortly after he beat New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door, Danielson indicated he tentatively expected to need six to eight weeks for his recovery. That window presumably widened after the full extent of his injury became clear.

AEW CEO Tony Khan told reporters Tuesday he has kept in contact with Danielson and that the promotion is unsure right now when he'll be back in the ring.

Under the original timeline, there was a chance the 42-year-old could recuperate in time for the All In pay-per-view in London on Aug. 27. Now, it's tough to see he has a realistic shot of getting on the card.

Even making All Out on Sept. 3 in Chicago could present a challenge.

Undergoing surgery at least represented a step forward in the rehab process.

