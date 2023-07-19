X

    Pacers Rumors: Jarace Walker Had 'Minor' Surgery on Elbow Injury After Summer League

    Erin WalshJuly 19, 2023

    Indiana Pacers rookie Jarace Walker "underwent a minor procedure to remove loose bodies in his right elbow," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Walker, the No. 8 pick in the 2023 draft, is expected to be fully recovered by training camp in September, Wojnarowski added.

