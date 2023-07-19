Colorado's Deion Sanders to Undergo Follow-Up Surgery, Expected to Return for Camp

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders will undergo a procedure as a follow-up to a successful emergency surgery in June that relieved blood clots in both legs.

ESPN's Heather Dinich relayed a statement from the school's football program, which revealed that Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day on Friday in Las Vegas but be ready for fall camp.

Sanders said on Thee Pregame Show (h/t David Ubben of The Athletic) that the surgery will straighten out his three remaining toes on his left foot and remove blood clots in his right leg.

Ubben also explained the health ordeals that Sanders has recently gone through, which led to an amputation of two toes.

"Sanders had his big toe and second toe amputated in 2021 after clotting issues caused compression syndrome in his leg. Sanders was in the hospital for 23 days and missed three games at Jackson State before returning to the sidelines and coaching in a motorized wheelchair until he could remain on his feet."

Sanders is in his first year coaching the Buffaloes after a successful three-year stint at Jackson State, where he went 27-6 and won a pair of SWAC league titles.

Sanders' girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, posted an encouraging message on her Instagram account after the coach's June surgery.

"We are so grateful for the healing power of God and for all of our prayer warriors!" the caption read.

"It was a long, but successful day! Coach Prime Deion Sanders is resting and doing great tonight after his surgery! Thank you Lord! Thank you Fam! We love you!"

Sanders has suffered circulation issues to the point where amputation of his left foot has been considered, according to the Associated Press. However, that is not currently on the table as medical professionals continue to heal Sanders.

The 55-year-old is committed to leading his team on Sept. 2, when the Buffaloes open their new era against defending national runner-up TCU.

"I promise you, when we go to TCU, I'm running out in front of our team. I promise you that," Sanders said in the video.

That game will go down at noon ET in TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.