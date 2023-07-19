Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Angels Could Eye Juan Soto-Level Package, MLB Exec Says

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rumors about Shohei Ohtani's future in Los Angeles will continue to run rampant with the Angels phenom on an expiring contract.

The team is reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for Ohtani, but acquiring the Japanese superstar won't come cheap.

Speaking Wednesday on MLB Central, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that an MLB executive believes the Angels could be looking for a Juan Soto-level package in exchange for Ohtani.

The Padres acquired Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals in exchange for Luke Voit and prospects MacKenzie Gore, Jarlin Susana, CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell III and James Wood.

Morosi reported last week that the Angels want "multiple top-100 type prospects to begin the conversation" for an Ohtani trade.

Ohtani, who was named the 2021 American League MVP, has emerged as arguably the best player in baseball over the last few seasons and is in the midst of another MVP-worthy campaign.

In 94 games this season, the 29-year-old is slashing .307/.392/.680 with 35 home runs, 76 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He is also 7-5 on the mound with a 3.50 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 139 strikeouts in 105.1 innings across 18 starts.

There's no one else that can do what Ohtani does, which is why his trade price tag has been so difficult to determine.

Ohtani is widely expected to land the largest contract in Major League history. Angels slugger Mike Trout is currently the league's highest-paid player after signing a 12-year, $426.5 million deal with L.A. in March 2019.

The Angels would certainly love to retain Ohtani, but it's unclear whether they'd be willing to pay him given Trout's contract and potential luxury tax implications. They're now faced with the decision to trade him for assets and deal with backlash from fans or hope that they can re-sign him in free agency.

Ohtani has been very clear that he hates losing, and the Angels haven't reached the postseason since he made his debut in 2018, so it's very possible he departs the franchise as a free agent if it doesn't trade him ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.