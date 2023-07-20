Celtics Minimum Contracts to Pursue as Late NBA Free Agency Steals

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have already made moves big and small during the 2023 NBA offseason.



This front office could still have another signing up its sleeve.



With a blockbuster swap already done—Marcus Smart out, Kristaps Porziņģis in—the Shamrocks are now working around the margins to build sufficient depth.



The following three agents could be the perfect players to round out this roster.

