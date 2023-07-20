Warriors Minimum Contracts to Pursue as Late NBA Free Agency Steals

0 of 3

Considering the (extremely) limited budget the Golden State Warriors have had at their disposal, they've done reasonably well for themselves in the 2023 NBA offseason.



They have subtracted some talent (namely, Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo), but they may have found better fits (Chris Paul, Dario Šarić, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis). They also managed to re-sign Draymond Green, which might have been the league's biggest make-or-break move of free agency.



But they still have at least one more roster spot to fill. Fortunately, there are still some interesting, potentially affordable options available. Let's break down three of the most intriguing players on the board.

