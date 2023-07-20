Lakers Minimum Contracts to Pursue as Late NBA Free Agency Steals

0 of 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have already positioned themselves to rank among the winners of the 2023 NBA offseason.



That doesn't mean their work is finished.



Their roster could use another big man, particularly if head coach Darvin Ham plans on rolling out any of the two-big lineups they deployed often during their 2019-20 championship run.



Fortunately, their free-agent pool of available centers hasn't totally dried up. The following three unsigned centers could all be strong fits on a minimum contract.

