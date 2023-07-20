The Most Underrated NFL Free Agents Still Available Ahead of 2023 Training Camps

2 of 5

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL teams cannot afford to have an unreliable kicker, which is why the good ones tend to stick around the league for a long time. Few kickers in the modern era have been as consistent as Robbie Gould, who made it clear he wishes to continue his impressive career past age 40 after his six-year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers ended this offseason.

Gould has made 86.5 percent of his field-goal tries across 18 seasons with three teams. Despite the sheer volume of kicks—he's connected on 447 of 517 attempts—the Penn State product has established himself as the eighth-most accurate kicker in league history.

Opening his career as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears—a franchise he spent 11 years with and earned an All-Pro nod with in 2006—Gould went on to play a single season for the New York Giants following his release as a cap casualty in 2016. He then caught on with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and aged gracefully with the organization, showing he can still be a valuable special teamer as recently as the 2022 season.

Gould is coming off a year in which he participated in all 17 games and connected on 27 of 32 field goals—including nailing both of his tries from 50 yards out or longer—and all but one of his 51 extra-point attempts.

The 49ers still moved on from their longtime kicker despite that satisfactory showing, getting much younger at the position by selecting Jake Moody in the third round of the 2023 draft. Gould may not have much time left in the league, but he would make an excellent addition to any title contender as he tries to secure an elusive Super Bowl ring before retiring.