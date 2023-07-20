The Most Underrated NFL Free Agents Still Available Ahead of 2023 Training Camps

The Most Underrated NFL Free Agents Still Available Ahead of 2023 Training CampsJuly 20, 2023
With NFL training camps kicking off ahead of the 2023 season, it's only a matter of time before serviceable veterans still lingering on the open market get snapped up. Practices will reveal roster inadequacies and injuries will rear their head, leaving teams scrambling to bring in suitable free-agent replacements.
These vets may not be superstars, but they have the talent and potential to contribute to a winning team. With that in mind, here is a look at five of the most underrated free agents still available heading into training camp.
Bryce Callahan, CB
Injuries have been the unfortunate story of Bryce Callahan's career, but the 31-year-old cornerback was relatively healthy last year and could be a solid contributor in 2023.
The 5'9", 188-pound defender went undrafted out of Rice in 2015 but still managed to earn playing time with the Chicago Bears as a rookie and remained with the organization for four seasons. After a two-year stint with the Denver Broncos that was also marred by injury, Callahan caught on with the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2022 season.
He was a boon for the Bolts, starting 11 of the 15 games he was available for. He earned a decent 64.2 Pro Football Focus grade in those contests while besting or matching his previous career highs in interceptions (three)—one of which was returned for his first career score—tackles (47) and pass defenses (six).
He may be a tad undersized, but Callahan still displayed enough speed and athleticism last year to be a competitive defender. He hasn't worn too much tread off his tires after missing so many games, having logged a meager 3,744 defensive snaps in 81 games across seven seasons. If he can avoid missing extended periods again this year, he'll likely be a nice pickup for a club willing to roll the dice.
Robbie Gould, K
NFL teams cannot afford to have an unreliable kicker, which is why the good ones tend to stick around the league for a long time. Few kickers in the modern era have been as consistent as Robbie Gould, who made it clear he wishes to continue his impressive career past age 40 after his six-year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers ended this offseason.
Gould has made 86.5 percent of his field-goal tries across 18 seasons with three teams. Despite the sheer volume of kicks—he's connected on 447 of 517 attempts—the Penn State product has established himself as the eighth-most accurate kicker in league history.
Opening his career as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears—a franchise he spent 11 years with and earned an All-Pro nod with in 2006—Gould went on to play a single season for the New York Giants following his release as a cap casualty in 2016. He then caught on with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and aged gracefully with the organization, showing he can still be a valuable special teamer as recently as the 2022 season.
Gould is coming off a year in which he participated in all 17 games and connected on 27 of 32 field goals—including nailing both of his tries from 50 yards out or longer—and all but one of his 51 extra-point attempts.
The 49ers still moved on from their longtime kicker despite that satisfactory showing, getting much younger at the position by selecting Jake Moody in the third round of the 2023 draft. Gould may not have much time left in the league, but he would make an excellent addition to any title contender as he tries to secure an elusive Super Bowl ring before retiring.
Shelby Harris, DL
Shelby Harris is one of the more versatile defensive linemen still available ahead of training camp. The sizable 6'2", 290-pounder is listed as a defensive end, but he is adept at both shutting down the run and getting after quarterbacks, assets that should allow him to thrive regardless of where he signs.
The 2014 seventh-round pick may not rack up gaudy sack or tackle numbers, but he's been a valuable contributor who helps his teammates thrive. According to SI.com's Pete Smith, Harris has spent 65.2 percent of his defensive snaps in the B gap. It's a spot where he's able to use his powerful frame to clog rushing lanes and create havoc in the opposing backfield.
The 31-year-old is firmly in the twilight of his career, but he still flashed plenty of skill during his lone season with the Seattle Seahawks last year. In 15 games, Harris recorded 44 tackles, including five for a loss, to go with six quarterback hits, four pass defenses and a pair of sacks.
While his sack total came down after he matched a career high with six in 2021—the final year of a half-decade stint with the Denver Broncos—he earned a noticeable year-over-year improvement on his PFF grade, going from a pedestrian 61.3 to an above-average 73.2.
Harris would be a nice signing for any team that wants to improve its run-stuffing capabilities by adding a hard-working, high-IQ defender who is a strong finisher and can put some pressure on the passer.
John Johnson III, S
John Johnson III is one of the best safeties still available. While he's no longer the hot commodity he was when he first hit the open market following an impressive run with the Los Angeles Rams at the start of his career, he still has youth and potential on his side entering his age-28 season.
While Johnson's tenure with the Cleveland Browns didn't pan out as expected—resulting in his early departure two seasons into a three-year deal—he wasn't awful during his time with that organization. His PFF grade may have dipped from a lofty 85.6 in his final Rams season to a mediocre 62.8 last year, but he can still make valuable contributions in 2023.
Johnson's playmaking abilities make him an attractive option for any defense seeking assistance in the secondary. He's tallied 12 interceptions across 86 career games to go along with 512 tackles, 41 pass defenses, four forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and a sack. He remained strong in coverage last year, conceding a completion rate of just 55.1 percent to opposing quarterbacks.
With Johnson only missing a significant amount of time once in his six NFL seasons—and coming off a year in which he started all 17 games and participated in 97 percent of the defensive snaps—a franchise should feel confident in the veteran's chances of staying healthy.
He may not be one of the league's best safeties, but he'll be a fantastic backup at worst and could reemerge as a quality starter with the right team.
Trai Turner, OG
Trai Turner is one of the more experienced and competent interior offensive linemen left on the open market. The five-time Pro Bowler's star has certainly faded since he left the Carolina Panthers at the end of the 2019 season, but he may not be washed up just yet.
Turner did experience a down year with the Washington Commanders in 2022—earning a lowly 53.0 PFF grade for his efforts in 12 starts—but he's only a season removed from a respectable showing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
During his lone season with that organization, Turner started all 17 games and earned a 69.4 PFF grade. That isn't Pro Bowl-caliber, but PFF's scoring scale indicates he was nearly an above average starter in 2021.
Turner should still have some good years ahead if he lands in a spot that can maximize his talents. The guard turned 30 in June and has logged 7,713 offensive snaps, meaning he's been on the field for far fewer plays than many of his fellow offensive linemen who have been consistently starting in the NFL over the last decade. While injuries have hindered Turner's availability in the past, he's only missed one week with an ailment since the start of 2020.
Any team still looking for a proven guard could do far worse than coming to terms with Turner on a budget contract. He's still got what it takes to be a high-end backup and spot starter at worst.
Statistics via Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.