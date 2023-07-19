Marvin Harrison Jr., Angel Reese, More Sign NIL Deal with The Rock's ZOA Energy Drink

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is jumping into the world of NIL, as he selected seven college sports stars for a marketing campaign promoting his ZOA energy drink on Wednesday.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU star forward Angel Reese headline the group of athletes tabbed by The Great One himself:

The group of athletes has been dubbed "The Rock's Warriors," and Johnson selected each of them himself.

"ZOA gives people that power, that unique energy to fuel themselves and fuel others around them – that's why I'm super pumped about uniting all of The Rock's Warriors under one roof," Johnson said, per Forbes' Kristi Dosh. "I personally selected these phenomenal individuals because of the energy, tenacity, and excitement they bring to the game. With a diverse set of stories and experiences, they're driven, hungry, talented, and ready for ZOA to help fuel them to greatness."

Harrison is coming off a breakout sophomore year for the Buckeyes in which he recorded 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns on his way to being voted as a unanimous All-American. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, he enters the 2023 season as one of the best receiver prospects in the country. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah recently compared Harrison to seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green.

Reese emerged as a superstar after leading the LSU women's basketball team to its first national championship in program history. She was the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA tournament and a unanimous All-American after setting the NCAA single-season record for double-doubles and the SEC single-season record for rebounds.

"I'm pumped to be a part of such a unique group of athletes, and who better than The Rock to bring us together for a one-of-a-kind opportunity," Reese said. "ZOA is all about putting in the work, learning from your wins and losses, and empowering others, something I strive to do every day on and off the court, so it was a no-brainer to join the first class of The Rock's Warriors."