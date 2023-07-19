Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Expected to Sign New Contract Before Camp by Insider

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Heading into the final guaranteed season of his contract, Anthony Davis could have a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of training camp.

On the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast (h/t Zach Stevens of Lakers Daily), ESPN's Dave McMenamin said he's "fairly confident" the two sides will come to terms on an extension at some point this summer:

"Anthony Davis in Rob [Pelinka's] estimation is someone that has represented the Lakers really well, citing how he played through his foot injury last year as a major reason why they won a championship in 2020 and he wants to continue to have Anthony Davis as a Laker. ... I am not too concerned about how this thing plays out, whether it's the max amount of years or max amount of dollars are reached, that remains to be seen and that will be figured out between Rich Paul and Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss.

"But where things stand right now, I expect some sort of an agreement to be reached. A lot of it is one, recognizing that Anthony Davis as a trade chip, there's no way to replicate the value of what he brings to the court combined with LeBron James when he's healthy, you just won't. It's absolutely impossible.

"You also recognize that LeBron turning 39 years old and entering Year 21 has a limited window, so then to try to coalesce with a new group if you were to find this beautiful trade for Anthony Davis, that's follied, you could be wasting what's left of LeBron and then beyond that, listen, we know the business of this league. If there's no extension offered, what do you do? You apply pressure the other way and say I want out. So I'm fairly confident that Anthony Davis will come into training camp with an extended deal."

