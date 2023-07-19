X

NBA

    Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers vs. Mikal Bridges, Nets to Play 2024 NBA Game in Paris

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJuly 19, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 17: Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Brooklyn Nets announced Wednesday that they will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA regular-season game in Paris on Jan. 11, 2024.

    According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Nets general manager Sean Marks is looking forward to the trip overseas, saying:

    "We're extremely excited to have the opportunity to compete in The NBA Paris Game 2024 and bring Nets basketball to an international stage. Our players and coaches will benefit greatly from the experience of immersing themselves in Paris's rich culture off the court."

    Next year's clash between the Nets and Cavs will mark the third time an NBA regular-season contest has been played in Paris.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

