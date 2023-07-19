Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers vs. Mikal Bridges, Nets to Play 2024 NBA Game in Paris

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets announced Wednesday that they will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA regular-season game in Paris on Jan. 11, 2024.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Nets general manager Sean Marks is looking forward to the trip overseas, saying:

"We're extremely excited to have the opportunity to compete in The NBA Paris Game 2024 and bring Nets basketball to an international stage. Our players and coaches will benefit greatly from the experience of immersing themselves in Paris's rich culture off the court."

Next year's clash between the Nets and Cavs will mark the third time an NBA regular-season contest has been played in Paris.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

