Infantino: FIFA Won't Directly Distribute Women's World Cup Prize Money to Players

Harold Cunningham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Even though FIFA previously confirmed payments of at least $30,000 to all of the players in the 2023 Women's World Cup, FIFA won't actually be the one distributing the money.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the money will be distributed to federations that will be in charge of paying it out to players:

"We have issued recommendations but we are an association of associations. So whatever payments we do will be through the associations, and then the associations will make the relevant payments to their own players.

"But we are in touch with all the associations, and there are all different situations in different parts of the world—taxation, residence and so on—which require special agreements that are agreements for some associations with the players from before, of course. So, I think we have been taking some groundbreaking decisions and it's far from the end of the story."

During an address to the FIFA Congress in March, Infantino said the total prize money for the 2023 Women's World Cup is a record-$150 million, with $42 million of that being allocated as preparation money for clubs whose players are participating in the tournament.

The remaining funds were to be split into prize money for the players. FIFA confirmed in June a plan to pay every World Cup participant at least $30,000, with the 23 players on the winning team earning $270,000.

Directing money to the federations does leave open the potential for payment issues to the players.

The South African team boycotted a tune-up friendly against Botswana on July 2 due to multiple issues with the South Africa Football Association, including not being paid by the federation for playing in the World Cup.

Players on the team refused to sign pre-tournament contracts as they sought an additional $21,000 per player from the federation.

Gronie Hluyo, SAFA chief financial officer, responded to the boycott by saying the players were "being unreasonable" in their demands, but would only say they were getting "way more" than the $1,500 the 2019 club made for competing at the World Cup in France.

Two crowdfunding sites were set up for the Jamaican women's team to help fund their preparations for the World Cup, including training camp, travel, food, staff support and player compensation.

The crowdfunding came about after a group of players for Jamaica issued a statement on June 15 saying several issues they have raised in meetings with the Jamaican Football Federation were not addressed:

"On multiple occasions, we have sat down with the federation to respectfully express concerns resulting from subpar planning, transportation, accommodations, training conditions, compensation, communication, nutrition and accessibility to proper resources. We have also showed up repeatedly without receiving contractually agreed upon compensation."

Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum has said he's owed seven months in wages by the Nigerian Football Association in seven months and some of his players haven't been paid in two years.

ESPN's Caitlin Murray noted FIFA's plan for the payments is expected to provide players with a recourse if it's not distributed as FIFA requests, but Infantino said during his address the plan involves "engaging" with the associations around the world.

Per a FIFA report from earlier this year (h/t Murray), the global average salary for female soccer players is $14,000.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup begins on Thursday with New Zealand taking on Norway at 3 a.m. ET.