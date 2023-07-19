Packers Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

0 of 3

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Every August serves as a good reminder that the NFL is a harsh business. That's when the Green Bay Packers, and the other 31 teams in the league, will have to cut their rosters down to 53 before Week 1.

For established veterans with clear-cut roles, training camp is about sharpening up things and getting ready for the season. For those on the fringe, it's about survival and making it on that elusive 53-man roster.

The Packers figure to have plenty of competition this season. There's a lot of youth on the roster and a need for several players to step up and provide depth toward the bottom of the roster.

As we head toward training camp, these three players have all either been recent draft picks or have played significant snaps but will need to impress in camp to make the final roster.