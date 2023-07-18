O.G. Anunoby Trade Rumors: Raptors 'Not Seriously Listening to Offers' Despite Buzz

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has been the subject of trade rumors and speculation, but the team is "not seriously listening to offers" on him right now.

Eric Koreen of The Athletic reported the latest:

"Speaking of which, the Raptors are not seriously listening to offers for Anunoby right now. You've heard all the reasons before: He's young enough to fit a timeline fixed on younger players, good enough to contribute to a Siakam-led team and flexible enough to play alongside several potential Raptors tentpoles.

"There are two scenarios in which I could see that changing. One is if he tells the Raptors he is unhappy in Toronto and will not consider re-signing with the Raptors, which is unlikely to happen because … money. The second is if Siakam signs an extension with the Raptors."

Anunoby, who turned 26 on Monday, just averaged 16.8 points on 47.6 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

He signed a four-year, $72 million extension with the Raps in 2020 but can become a free agent next offseason if he declines his 2024-25 player option.

The six-year NBA veteran has played an integral part of the team's success, especially on the defensive end.

Toronto saw a seismic change to its core this offseason when Fred VanVleet opted to leave in free agency to the Houston Rockets. The Raps also parted ways with head coach Nick Nurse and welcomed in former Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajaković to take over.

More decisions need to be made regarding the team's future after an average season that ended in the play-in round to the Chicago Bulls. Of note, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has only one year left on a four-year, $136 million extension, so he's set to become a free agent next offseason barring a new deal.

For now, though, both he and Anunoby remain Raptors as the team looks to turn a new page.