Video: Patrick Mahomes Told Jalen Hurts He Booked Super Bowl 57 Airbnb 3 Months Early

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

It appears Patrick Mahomes had little doubt about the Kansas City Chiefs reaching Super Bowl 57 last season.

During an episode of Netflix's new Quarterback series, Mahomes is captured on video telling Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during Super Bowl week that he booked an Airbnb for his family three months before the big game.

"I got a crib like six minutes from our hotel," Mahomes said. "So my fam is going to stay there. I just like Airbnb'd it. I did that s--t three months ago. I'm like, that s--t blast up on the price."

Talk about confidence.

Mahomes and the Chiefs went on to defeat Hurts and the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LV to capture the Lombardi Trophy for the second time since the 2019 campaign. The two-time MVP threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns in that game, in addition to rushing for 44 yards.

With Mahomes' confidence now likely at an all-time high entering the 2023 campaign, good things should be in store for the Chiefs.