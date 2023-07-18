X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Video: Patrick Mahomes Told Jalen Hurts He Booked Super Bowl 57 Airbnb 3 Months Early

    Erin WalshJuly 18, 2023

    FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plans to be ready for training camp with no limitations from the high ankle sprain that occurred during the playoffs and was such the focal point of their run to a Super Bowl victory in February. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

    It appears Patrick Mahomes had little doubt about the Kansas City Chiefs reaching Super Bowl 57 last season.

    During an episode of Netflix's new Quarterback series, Mahomes is captured on video telling Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during Super Bowl week that he booked an Airbnb for his family three months before the big game.

    "I got a crib like six minutes from our hotel," Mahomes said. "So my fam is going to stay there. I just like Airbnb'd it. I did that s--t three months ago. I'm like, that s--t blast up on the price."

    NFL @NFL

    Mahomes got his family a place to stay for the Super Bowl back in November 😮 (via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLFilms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLFilms</a>)<br><br>Quarterback streaming now on <a href="https://twitter.com/netflix?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Netflix</a> <a href="https://t.co/oa2unWKzvb">pic.twitter.com/oa2unWKzvb</a>

    Talk about confidence.

    Mahomes and the Chiefs went on to defeat Hurts and the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LV to capture the Lombardi Trophy for the second time since the 2019 campaign. The two-time MVP threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns in that game, in addition to rushing for 44 yards.

    With Mahomes' confidence now likely at an all-time high entering the 2023 campaign, good things should be in store for the Chiefs.

    Video: Patrick Mahomes Told Jalen Hurts He Booked Super Bowl 57 Airbnb 3 Months Early
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon