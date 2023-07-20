Dodgers' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have more roster holes to plug than in years past, but they still sit in first place in the NL West standings and stand as one of the top World Series contenders out of the National League.

Shortstop has been a glaring hole all season since Gavin Lux suffered a season-ending injury during spring training, while the starting rotation has also become a question mark with three rookies in the current rotation and Clayton Kershaw dealing with shoulder discomfort.

All signs point to it being a busy deadline for a Dodgers team with a deep farm system to trade from and multiple areas of need.

Ahead, we've highlighted two players the team should target and taken a quick look at two guys they would be wise to avoid.