Bruce Brown: Nuggets 'Never Felt Like' They Were Gonna Lose to Lakers in NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets didn't face much resistance on their way to winning the 2023 NBA championship, losing a total of four games across for playoff series.

Veteran guard Bruce Brown, who signed with the Indiana Pacers this offseason, recently revealed on the Run Your Race podcast that the Nuggets were especially confident during the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. While none of the games were blowouts, Brown said "It never felt like we were gonna lose any game" as Denver managed to complete the four-game sweep:

The Nuggets went on to defeat the Miami Heat in five games in the NBA Finals. It was the first NBA championship in franchise history.

Brown was a key member of Denver's run to the title, coming off the bench to average 12.0 points 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals during the postseason.

The 26-year-old will now bring a veteran presence to a Pacers team that has missed the playoffs in each of the last three years.