Diamondbacks TV Broadcasts to Be Handled by MLB After Diamond Sports Group Bankruptcy

Wilfred Perez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Baseball will take over the broadcasting of Arizona Diamondbacks games after a bankruptcy judge approved Diamond Sports Group's petition to discard its contract with the club, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

Diamondbacks games will be available through the league's MLB.TV streaming service and several cable options, including Cox, DirecTV, Spectrum and Comcast Xfinity, per ESPN.

MLB is set to take over broadcasting games when the Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves at Truist park on Tuesday.

Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly will continue to be used as Arizona's broadcasters. It will also use many of the same workers to maintain the club's broadcasts for the remainder of the year.

The Diamondbacks and Diamond Sports Group were in the midst of a reported 20-year, $1.5 billion contract that began in 2015. A spokesperson for Diamond Sports told ESPN that its contract with the D-backs "had financial terms that were not aligned with its long-term plans."

Diamondbacks CEO Derrick Hall wrote in a statement:

"This decision provides us with an opportunity to partner with Major League Baseball to produce high-quality broadcasts of D-backs games on current platforms, expand access to include streaming options, and remove blackouts that have been a fan frustration point for years. We have enjoyed our partnership with Bally Sports Arizona and thank them for the longtime partnership. But we look forward to providing unprecedented access to our exciting team moving forward, including a greatly expanded reach of new households."

Diamond Sports Group, a subsidiary of Sinclair that operates under Bally Sports, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March. It initially owned the broadcasting rights for 14 MLB clubs before shedding the San Diego Padres in May and now the Diamondbacks.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in February that the league had a plan in place for teams impacted by Diamond Sports Group filing for bankruptcy. The plan included streaming options and trying to get games on local cable television.

Manfred said at the time, according to Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports:

"We've been really clear that if Diamond doesn't pay, under every single one of the broadcast agreements, that creates a termination right, and our clubs will proceed to terminate those contracts. In the event that MLB stepped in, what we would do is we would produce the games, we would make use of our asset, the MLB Network, to do that. We would go directly to distributors — meaning Comcast, Charter, the big distributors — and make an agreement to have those games distributed on cable networks.

"We would also be seeking flexibility on the digital side, so that when you look at MLB.tv, you'd go in, you can buy your out-of-market package like you've always had, but you would have the option to buy up into in-market games, which I see as a huge improvement for fans."

The Diamondbacks are in the midst of their best season since the 2017 campaign when they finished second in the National League West with a 93-69 record. They currently sit third in the NL West with a 52-42 record, 2.5 games back of the first place Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite their best efforts, the club is located in one of MLB's smaller markets and it was expected to be impacted by the decline of regional sports networks. The Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, among others, could also eventually be impacted.