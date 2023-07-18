Report: JJ Redick Is 'Front-Runner' to Replace Jeff Van Gundy on ESPN's NBA Broadcast

Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images

JJ Redick is the front-runner to join ESPN's No. 1 NBA broadcasting team of play-by-play announcer Mike Breen and analyst Mark Jackson, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

ESPN analysts Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson and former NBA head coach Doc Rivers are also candidates for the role, per McCarthy.

Redick, the former Duke star and 15-year NBA veteran, has worked for ESPN since 2021 after he retired from the Association. He works as an analyst for NBA games and provides commentary on numerous ESPN television shows, including Get Up and First Take.

Van Gundy, the former New York Knicks and Houston Rockets head coach, was part of the company's layoffs of on-air personalities as announced in June. The popular broadcaster called games on ESPN from 2007-2023.

The other three candidates also have great resumes to join the top team.

Burke is the most qualified, having won the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. She's been covering basketball for ESPN since 1991 and has been calling the NBA Finals on radio since 2020.

Like Redick, Jefferson enjoyed a long and prosperous playing career and has since developed into a popular game and studio analyst. He retired in 2018 and became a YES Network analyst for Brooklyn Nets games and has since added ESPN duties to his responsibilities.

Rivers, who was named one of the league's top 15 NBA head coaches as part of the league's 75th anniversary celebration, was on ESPN's broadcast team when he took a one-year hiatus from coaching in 2003-04, notably calling the NBA Finals with Al Michaels.

Right now, however, it appears Redick is in the lead for Van Gundy's old spot, but ESPN has great options at its disposal.