Women's World Cup Groups 2023: Odds, Group of Death and Most Exciting Matchups

Women's World Cup Groups 2023: Odds, Group of Death and Most Exciting MatchupsJuly 19, 2023
Host countries Australia and New Zealand are ready for the 2023 Women's World Cup to be officially underway.
The much-anticipated tournament kicks off Thursday, July 20, as the group stage begins. For the first time, the women's edition of the World Cup will match the men's event and feature 32 nations.
And the United States is aiming at a third straight crown.
Four years ago, the USWNT defeated The Netherlands to hoist the trophy in France. While the Americans' road to a fifth all-time World Cup title includes a formidable Dutch side within Group E, other key contenders are England, Spain, Germany and France.
Women's World Cup Odds
- Group winner: -350 (bet $350 to win $100)
- World Cup winner: +250 (bet $100 to win $250)
- United States: +250
- England: +350
- Spain: +450
- Germany: +650
- France: +1000
- Australia: +1200
Odds for USWNT
Odds to Win World Cup
For complete list of odds, see DraftKings.
Group of Death
Group of Death: Australia, Canada, Ireland and Nigeria
With a nod to a difficult Group F that includes Brazil, France, Jamaica and Panama, the choice for 2023 is Group B.
Not only does Australia enter the tournament ranked 10th in the world, the Matildas—led by striker Sam Kerr—serve as co-hosts. It's a key advantage for a nation that has reached the knockout rounds in four straight World Cups but hasn't yet advanced past the quarterfinals.
Canada, which checks in seventh, is also a top contender. Although the squad is without key scorer Janine Beckie (knee) and has dealt with a rash of injuries lately, Canada will not lack confidence after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics.
What makes Group B so challenging is the lower tier.
Ireland is ranked a modest 22nd but held all nine World Cup qualifying opponents below two goals. As a bonus, the team stuck with the USWNT during a pair of April friendlies.
Nigeria's forward group features a star in Asisat Oshoala—who's racked up 83 goals in 89 appearances at Barcelona—while Gift Monday is a promising 21-year-old talent up front.
Some results would be surprising, sure, but no outcome would be downright shocking in Group B.
Most Exciting Matchups
Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway (Thursday, July 20)
Group B: Australia vs. Ireland (Thursday, July 20)
From the on-field perspective, there are more exciting games. But both of these environments will be raucous as co-host New Zealand and Australia play their opening game of the tournament.
Group E: United States vs. Netherlands (Wednesday, July 26)
How often does a championship rematch happen in the initial round? Be sure to watch this showdown, one presumably set to determine the winner of Group E. In addition to winning the 2019 World Cup final, the USWNT edged the Dutch in penalty kicks during the Tokyo Olympics.
Group F: France vs. Brazil (Saturday, July 29)
France is ranked fifth in the world; Brazil is eighth. That alone is exciting enough. Assuming that Germany wins Group G, the loser of this contest is slated to face the world's No. 2 in the Round of 16.
Group B: Canada vs. Australia (Monday, July 31)
Also on the day Japan squares off with Spain, Group C has its marquee clash. Although both Ireland and Nigeria are capable of advancing, the front-runners are Canada and Australia. Odds are strong at least one of these top-10 teams will have an opportunity to secure the group win during this finale.