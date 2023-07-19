Women's World Cup Groups 2023: Odds, Group of Death and Most Exciting Matchups

0 of 3

Photo Illustration by Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Host countries Australia and New Zealand are ready for the 2023 Women's World Cup to be officially underway.

The much-anticipated tournament kicks off Thursday, July 20, as the group stage begins. For the first time, the women's edition of the World Cup will match the men's event and feature 32 nations.

And the United States is aiming at a third straight crown.

Four years ago, the USWNT defeated The Netherlands to hoist the trophy in France. While the Americans' road to a fifth all-time World Cup title includes a formidable Dutch side within Group E, other key contenders are England, Spain, Germany and France.