    Packers Rumors: USFL MVP QB Alex McGough to Sign Contract as Jordan Love's Backup

    Erin WalshJuly 18, 2023

    CANTON, OH - JULY 01: Birmingham Stallions quarterback Alex McGough (2) throws a pass during the second quarter of the 2023 USFL Championship game between the Pittsburgh Maulers and Birmingham Stallions on July 1, 2023, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Green Bay Packers have found Jordan Love his backup for the 2023 season.

    Green Bay is signing Birmingham Stallions quarterback and USFL MVP Alex McGough after a "successful" workout on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

