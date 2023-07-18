Packers Rumors: USFL MVP QB Alex McGough to Sign Contract as Jordan Love's Backup

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have found Jordan Love his backup for the 2023 season.

Green Bay is signing Birmingham Stallions quarterback and USFL MVP Alex McGough after a "successful" workout on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

