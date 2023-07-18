76ers' Joel Embiid 'Wants to Win It for Philly' amid Trade Rumors, Says Daryl Morey

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid caused a stir when he recently said that he's willing to do whatever it takes to win a championship "whether it's in Philly or anywhere else," but that hasn't shaken the confidence of the organization.

Sixers president Daryl Morey told reporters on Monday that he believes Embiid is still committed to bringing a title to Philadelphia.

"He wants to win it here," Morey said. "He wants to win it for Philly."



Embiid was speaking with Maverick Carter during an interview on Thursday at the Uninterrupted Sports Film Festival when he opened the door to winning with a different team. The reigning NBA MVP also dropped hints that he desires more talent around him as he pursues his ultimate goal.

"I want to see what it feels like to win that first one, and then you can think about the next one. It's not easy, but it takes more than one or two, three guys," Embiid said. "You got to have good people around you, and myself, every single day, I work hard to be at that level so I can make it happen. So, every single day, I'm working towards that."

Morey addressed the need to surround the big man with talent, adding, "We need to make sure Joel Embiid, one of the best players on earth, has a top running mate."

The Sixers are expected to lose Embiid's top running mate from last season, as star guard James Harden has requested to be traded this summer. Embiid said in June that he hopes Harden will change his mind.

Despite Morey's confidence, the Sixers are running the risk of having an unhappy superstar if they don't see a breakthrough next season. Philadelphia has lost in the conference semifinals in each of the past three years, so Embiid's patience could be running out.