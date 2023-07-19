Cowboys' Zack Martin Joins 99 Club for Madden NFL 24; 1st OG Since Madden 2003

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Zack Martin has made history as the first guard in the Madden NFL 99 Club in 21 years.

EA Sports announced Wednesday that Martin received the highest possible rating in Madden NFL 24. The last guard to achieve that honor was Cowboys legend Larry Allen in Madden NFL 03.

Martin is one of only two offensive lineman to receive the prestigious 99 overall rating in the past 16 years. San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams was in the 99 Club in Madden NFL 23.

Allen is regarded as one of the best players at the position in NFL history. He was named to the Pro Bowl 11 times in his first 12 seasons and was an All-Pro first-team selection in seven consecutive seasons from 1995 to 2001.

The Sonoma State alum was a member of the NFL's All-Decade team for the 1990s, 2000s and the 100th anniversary all-time team in 2019. He was inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor in 2011 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

A first-round pick by the Cowboys in 2014, Martin has been a foundation piece on the offensive line. The Notre Dame alum has started all 145 games he's played between the regular season and playoffs.

Martin is coming close to approaching a lot of similar accolades going into his 10th season. The 32-year-old has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times in the past nine years and is an eight-time All-Pro, including six times on the first team.

Per ESPN's pass-block win rate metric, Martin was the third-best guard in the NFL last season with a 96 percent success rate.

The only time Martin didn't make the Pro Bowl or All-Pro team was in 2020 when he missed six games due to injuries. It's the only season of his career that injuries have forced him to sit out more than two games.