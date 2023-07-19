Madden NFL 24 Player Ratings: Zack Martin, Trent Williams Headline Top 10 OL

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Offensive linemen may not generate the most headlines, but best of luck putting up points without effective ones leading the way.

That applies to both the real and virtual gridiron.

Fortunately for gamers, there are plenty of talented offensive linemen to choose from in Madden NFL 24. The game released its list of the top-rated players along the front, and Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys is a member of the famed 99 club.

He checked in just ahead of Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles in the top-10 list:

1. Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys (99 overall)

2. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers (98 overall)

3. Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (98 overall)

4. Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans (95 overall)

5. Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons (93 overall)

6. Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns (92 overall)

7. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (92 overall)

8. Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts (92 overall)

9. Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles (92 overall)

10. Andrew Thomas, New York Giants (92 overall)

Martin is well on his way to the Hall of Fame and has been a foundational cornerstone for the Cowboys ever since they selected him with a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

His resume includes eight Pro Bowl selections and six First Team All-Pro nods. He once again earned both distinctions last season while appearing in all 17 games and earning an overall player grade of 73.3 from Pro Football Focus.

He isn't the only model of consistent excellence in the NFC, as Williams and Johnson were recognized with 98 ratings in the newest edition of Madden.

Williams is a 10-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro selection who anchors the line for a loaded 49ers offense that features the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and others.

And Johnson is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro selection who helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl title during the 2017 campaign and another Super Bowl appearance last season.

While there is plenty of young talent along the offensive lines in the NFL, it is still the veterans setting the standard on the field and in the Madden rankings.