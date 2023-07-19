X Games 2023: California Dates, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Athletes, Event Info

AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

The most prestigious event in action sports has arrived in the form of X Games California 2023 and the top athletes in skateboarding and BMX will look to take home gold.

Competitors from previous X Games competitions in both the United States and Japan, as well as Olympic medalists, make up some of the most talented fields in the history of the event.

Fans can follow along with the athletes on a variety of platforms as the event will be telecast on traditional television outlets and streamed on a number of different sites and apps, leaving them with no excuses when it comes to checking out the awe-inspiring performances of the world's best.

Dates: Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23

Television: ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2

Streaming: ESPN+, YouTube, Twitch and XGames.com

TV Schedule

Wednesday, July 19 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m., ESPN 2)

Road to X Games: Trending Moments 2023

Thursday, July 20 (7:00 - 9:00 p.m., ESPN)

Monster Energy BMX MegaPark, Monster Energy Skateboard MegaPark

Friday, July 21 (7:00 - 9:00 p.m., ESPN)

Men's Skateboard Vert, BMX Street (Replay), Moto X Best Trick

Saturday, July 22 (1:00 - 6:00 p.m., ABC)

Women's Skateboard Street, Thayers BMX Dirt, Pacifico Men's Skateboard Vert (Replay), Moto X QuarterPipe High Air, Men's Skateboard Park, Thayers BMX Dirt Best Trick, Women's Skateboard Vert

Saturday, July 22 (8:00 - 11:00 p.m., ESPN 2)

BMX Park, Thayers BMX Dirt Best Trick (Replay), Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick, Moto X Best Whip

Sunday, July 23 (1:00 - 6:00 p.m., ABC)

Women's Skateboard Park, Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick, Men's Skateboard Street, Skateboard Vert Best Trick

Stars to Watch

The Men's Skateboard Park event maybe this year's most stacked competition, with Aussie Kieran Woolley looking to defend his X Games medal.

Standing in his way of making consecutive first-place finishes are three skateboarding medalists from the Tokyo Olympics in 2020: fellow Australian Keegan Palmer, Pedro Barros of Brazil, and Cory Juneau of the United States.

Reigning world champion Jagger Eaton will also provide stiff competition. Jagger, the youngest X Games competitor in event history when he debuted in 2012 at the age of 11, is a prodigy and one of the hottest competitors in the sport.

The first-place finisher in the X Games in Chiba, Japan in 2022, he poses perhaps the greatest threat to Woolley's ability to leave Ventura with his second victory in the event.

At just 15 years old, X Games gold medalist and Olympic silver medalist Rayssa Leal will look to defend her title from Chiba in 2022 in the Skateboard Street completion. Like Woolley, the competition is anything but light, including three-time gold medalist Aori Nishimura from Japan.

Barring a misstep, Leal should make her way to the podium but Liz Akama of Japan, Chloe Covell from Australia and Olympic medalist Nishiya Momiji of Japan will make it as difficult as possible for her to continue her meteoric rise in the sport.