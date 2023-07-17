X

NFL

    NFL RB Market Roasted by Fans After No New Contracts for Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs

    Francisco RosaJuly 17, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants walks off the field after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    It was a rough day for the running back market, to say the least.

    Two of the NFL's biggest stars at the position, New York's Saquon Barkley and Las Vegas' Josh Jacobs seemingly lost their standoffs with their respective organizations after neither one of them were able to agree to a long-term deal by Monday's 4 p.m. ET.

    Both players had the $10.1 million franchise tag placed on them earlier in the offseason and had been holding out of OTAs and mandatory minicamp as they continued negotiations on a multi-year contract.

    And now, they are both backed into a corner with the Giants and Raiders having all the leverage in the world over them with both players reportedly sitting out of training camp as well.

    Barkley and Jacobs can either sign the franchise tender before the start of the season, or they could sit out the year and miss out on those valuable game checks.

    Which has been done before—looking at you Le'Veon Bell—but is still very rare to see.

    Out of the six players that had the franchise tag placed on them this year, only Barkley, Jacobs and Dallas Cowboys' running bak Tony Pollard couldn't come to a long-term agreement.

    Pollard did end up signing the tender, however.

    This is part of the ongoing saga surrounding the running back position and its ever-lowing value. Franchises aren't looking to pay star running backs big money considering the drop off after age 30 and the amount of punishment they take at the position.

    And Twitter was mind-blown that two of the NFL's best couldn't get the money they seemingly deserve.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    With no long-term deals for Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard, the last time a RB signed a long-term contract worth $10 million or more per year was Nick Chubb in 2021 — 716 days ago.

    Christian Grey @_Meatz

    Bro where is the nflpa for rbs??! This is crazy <a href="https://t.co/HPfNfRgBbN">https://t.co/HPfNfRgBbN</a>

    Mark @SloanJunior

    Man, nobody is paying for RBs right now.

    Adrian B. @yannyb24

    With all these RBs not signed, RB position is officially DEAD.

    Tyler Griffith @Tgriff97

    RB market is WILD rn <a href="https://t.co/clWNuBzlyA">https://t.co/clWNuBzlyA</a>

    it is what is it @bignick_2

    I was hoping the RBs got paid today

    bunda @ivnasty_

    RB Market tough

    Da Bootcut Bul @joeybaddaa

    They doing RBs dirty. Damn franchise number not even crazy cuz of what teams paying smh

    Giants Daily @NYGDaily

    This is pretty crazy.<br><br>RB franchise tag:<br>2017: $12.1M <br>2023: $10.1M<br><br>By comparison..<br><br>QB franchise tag: <br>2017: $21.2M<br>2023: $32.4M<br><br>WR franchise tag: <br>2017: $15.6M<br>2023: $19.7M<br><br>CB franchise tag: <br>2017: $14.2M<br>2023: $18.1M<br><br>DE franchise tag: <br>2017: $16.9M<br>2023: $19.7M<br><br>OL…

    Giants Daily @NYGDaily

    Six players received the franchise tag: <br><br>Lamar Jackson<br>Evan Engram<br>Daron Payne<br>Saquon Barkley<br>Josh Jacobs<br>Tony Pollard<br><br>Jackson, Engram and Payne got their deals done. The three running backs did not.

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    How NFL teams avoid paying running backs <a href="https://t.co/9sQecHPKid">pic.twitter.com/9sQecHPKid</a>

    Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington

    Brutal as it might be, here's what one GM told me about his current take on running backs: "I don't think this trend of the diminishing contracts for the position is going to end anytime soon. I'd rather draft one HIGH and let him walk after 5 years than pay him big money." <a href="https://t.co/aVDmhO4lNt">https://t.co/aVDmhO4lNt</a>

    Torrey Smith @TorreySmithWR

    They are trying to kill running backs. <br>The reality of it is, the money will roll back in the quarterback's pocket. <a href="https://t.co/OO06wVB5P7">https://t.co/OO06wVB5P7</a> <a href="https://t.co/clzqFC2ER8">pic.twitter.com/clzqFC2ER8</a>

    Only time will tell when and whether Barkley and Jacobs will play next season, though neither have ruled out just sitting out and waiting to potentially hit the open market in 2024.

    One thing is clear though, the days of running backs getting Christian McCaffrey-type of money, $16 million a year, is long-gone and it doesn't look like it's going to get any better in the future.