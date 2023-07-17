Brandon Miller: Trash Talking Michael Jordan Showed Hornets 'Another Side of Me'

AP Photo/John Locher

During the lead-up to the 2023 NBA draft, Brandon Miller did something previously unfathomable of a young prospect when he talked trash to Michael Jordan during a pre-draft workout with the Charlotte Hornets.

While appearing on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Miller was asked about how his refusal to back down from the GOAT influenced the Hornets to select him with the No. 2 overall pick.

"I think [trash-talking MJ] kind of showed [the recruiting teams] another side of me," Miller said around the 24:40 mark. "I think me responding to him, I don't think he thought I was gonna say anything to him just because you know he is Michael Jordan. But you know, I did see him airball that free throw. So that is one thing I have above him."

The 20-year-old also explained his trash-talking strategy, saying, "If you start with me, Imma finish it." In the instance with Jordan during the pre-draft workout, Miller pointed out, "He started it."

The Hornets have been able to get a first look at Miller during NBA summer league. In three games in the Las Vegas session, he averaged 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. However, he needs to work on his efficiency, as he shot just 35.4 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from three-point range.

If Miller continues to shoot like that when the Hornets begin training camp this fall, he will surely hear more trash talk from Jordan. Fortunately for Charlotte, the youngster has the mental makeup to dish it right back.