Brandon Miller on Victor Wembanyama Matchup: Spurs Star Will Have 'A Great Career'

Candice Ward/Getty Images

As the top two picks in this year's NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller's names will forever be connected.

And with Wembanyama being considered the greatest prospect of this generation, Miller is looking forward to a career's worth of elite matchups against the league's newest unicorn.

The two already got a taste of that action on July 7, the opening night of Vegas Summer League. Neither player was overly impressive, Wembanyama particularly struggled in his debut with just nine points on 2-of-13 shooting.

But Miller saw enough to know that that the Frenchman is going to be a star.

While appearing on the most recent episode of Paul George's "Podcast P" presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the former Alabama star talked about his first battle with Wembanyama and how impressed he was by his mentality.

"[Going up against Victor was] a lot of fun," Miller said around the 14:38 mark. "He's definitely legit, 7'6". But no, it was fun just seeing him step up to a challenge and guard me full court. I think that shows a lot of heart of who he is. He's definitely gonna have a great career in the league and I think he's just a great player off the court, just willing to learn just off anything small things."

Despite Wembanyama's struggles, the Spurs still came out on top against Miller and the Hornets.

Miller finished with 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field to go along with 11 rebounds, one assist, three steals and a block.

He was particularly shocked going up against Wembanyama's eight-foot wingspan on defense, even getting his three-point shot blocked by the big man. It was incredible for him to see how fluid someone that size could be on the defensive end of the floor.

"Every ball [that] came in, they kept switching with big man," Miller said. "Like I couldn't really explain what this is. I think it's big to big switch. But Victor is of course not a big, like an animal, ain't no position for him."

Despite rocky starts to their summer league campaigns, both Wembanyama and Miller found their footing by their final outings in Sin City.

Wembanyama had 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field, 2-of-4 from three to go along with 12 rebounds, three blocks and a steal against the Trail Blazers on July 9.

Meanwhile, Miller had 26 against Portland just a few days later in his best performance of the summer by far.