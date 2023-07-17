Bayley Injury Update; The Rock vs. Grayson Waller Buzz; WWE Rumors on LA Knight

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bayley Provides Update on Apparent Knee Injury

After seemingly injuring her knee during a live event match on Sunday, Bayley provided an update on her condition.

The Damage CTRL leader took to Twitter to post a photo of her right knee getting iced, in addition to informing the WWE Universe that she will be "alright."

Per Cageside Seats, Bayley competed in a Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Women's Championship at a house show in Salisbury, Maryland, on Sunday, clashing with Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

Fans in attendance tweeted video of Bayley colliding awkwardly with Asuka before clutching her knee on the canvas. The referee made an "X" symbol with her arms, which typically means a legitimate injury has occurred.

The match concluded soon after the injury when Asuka pinned Charlotte with a roll-up.

While the prospect of a knee injury is worrisome for any wrestler, it is particularly concerning when it comes to Bayley since she missed over a year of action after tearing her ACL in 2021.

Bayley returned almost exactly one year ago at SummerSlam as the leader of a new faction called Damage CTRL alongside Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

The two-time SmackDown women's champion and one-time Raw women's champion is in the midst of a rivalry with Shotzi, plus she has been attempting to help Sky to cash in the Money in the Bank contract.

If Bayley is forced to miss time, it would mean that two Damage CTRL members are on the shelf, as Kai reportedly tore her ACL in May.

The Rock Possibly Preparing for WWE Appearance?

WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently engaged in a war of words with SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller on Twitter, leading to speculation that The Rock may be preparing for a return to WWE programming at some point.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), speculated that The Rock interacted with Waller on Twitter in order to "put the guy over," before further speculating that it may be a sign The Rock is "gonna show up soon" in WWE.

Last week, Waller trolled The Rock on Twitter on the heels of his WWE main roster in-ring debut, which saw him lose to Edge on SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Rock also debuted at MSG, wrestling as Rocky Maivia at Survivor Series 1996, and Waller took the opportunity to make fun of The Rock's fit from that night.

In response, The Rock fired back with some of his trademark humor, which immediately got the WWE Universe buzzing:

Fans have essentially begged for The Rock to return to WWE in recent years in order to face his real-life cousin, Roman Reigns, but The Rock has resisted due in part to a busy schedule that includes his acting obligations and his role as the owner of the XFL.

With the Writers Guild of America and several big-name actors on strike, it could potentially open the door for The Rock to have some free time and venture back into the world of professional wrestling.

The Rock has not had a match since beating Erick Rowan in mere seconds in an impromptu bout at WrestleMania 32, and his last true match that featured legitimate buildup was more than a decade ago against John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

While The Rock is now 51 years of age, he remains in incredible shape, and WWE would without a doubt welcome him back with open arms if he wants to have a match or even simply take part in a segment.

LA Knight Reportedly Still Listed as Heel Internally By WWE

Despite the recent groundswell of fan support he has garnered, LA Knight reportedly isn't yet viewed as a babyface by WWE.

According to Meltzer (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), WWE still internally lists Knight as a heel.

During the build toward Money in the Bank, the WWE Universe firmly backed Knight to win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, and he received hugely positive reactions wherever he went.

Knight fell just short at Money in the Bank, as Damian Priest secured the contract instead, leaving fans to wonder what the next step would be for Knight.

On Friday's episode of SmackDown, Santos Escobar won a Fatal 4-Way match to earn a shot at the No. 1 contendership for the United States Championship. Later in the show, it was announced that Knight would compete in the second Fatal 4-Way.

Knight received a huge ovation when he made his entrance and subsequently cut a promo about how he plans to become No. 1 contender and beat Austin Theory for the U.S. title.

Assuming the plan is indeed for Knight to feud with Theory, perhaps leading to a title match at SummerSlam, Knight would be the clear babyface in that scenario, and it could be the rivalry needed to push Knight fully into the face column.

