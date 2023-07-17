Alex Morgan, USWNT to Be Subject of Netflix Docuseries for 2023 Women's World Cup

Fiona Goodall - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The United States women's World Cup team is coming to Netflix.

The streaming giant announced its next sports docuseries will follow the USWNT on their journey at the 2023 World Cup.

"The sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the US Women's National Team's players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history," Netflix said in a statement. "Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, family, and motherhood are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds."

The series is set to debut in the fall. No title or premiere date has been set.

Netflix has become increasingly active in the sports space while still avoiding dipping its toes into the live sports arena. Docuseries have become the company's bread and butter, with Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Break Point and Full Swing all finding audiences. Netflix recently debuted the NFL-centric Quarterback docuseries, which has been consistently atop the U.S. rankings since its debut.

The USWNT features some of the most prominent names in women's sports, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Rapinoe will be playing in her final World Cup this year as she prepares to step away from the game at age 38.

Winners of two straight World Cups, the United States gets their World Cup journey underway Friday against Vietnam.