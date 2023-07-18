Fantasy Football 2023: Funny Team Names for the Upcoming SeasonJuly 18, 2023
Fantasy Football 2023: Funny Team Names for the Upcoming Season
With NFL training camps set to open next week, draft season for fantasy football has officially arrived.
Fantasy has become a ubiquitous piece of the football puzzle, due in no small part to the rise of daily fantasy sports (DFS). However, traditional season-long, keeper and dynasty leagues remain extremely popular.
We all have that friend who is quick to point out when a player is on his team this season.
A lot goes into building a league-championship contender, from smart drafting and recognizing value picks to in0season roster and bye-week management. However, no team is complete without a great name.
When it comes to naming a team, there are myriad options available on the internet. Here, we'll dive into some of our favorites, sectioned by category, to help provide a little inspiration.
First, though, let's examine some updated pre-draft point-per-reception (PPR) rankings.
PPR Top 50
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
2. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
5. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
6. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
7. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
9. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
10. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
12. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
13. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
14. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
15. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
16. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
18. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
19. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
20. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
21. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
22. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
23. Travis Etienne Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
24. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
25. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
26. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
27. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
28. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
30. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
31. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
32. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
33. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
34. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
35. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
36. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
37. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
38. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
39. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
40. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
41. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
42. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
43. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
45. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
46. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
47. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
48. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
49. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
50. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
All Rookies
- Stroud Noise (Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud)
- Baby Back Gibbs (Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs)
- Mayer of Las Vegas (Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer)
- Action Jaxon (Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba)
- Viva LaPorta (Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta)
- Mingo Was His Name-O (Carolina Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo)
Everyone loves rookies. Few players generate as much hope and excitement during the NFL offseason as incoming rookies dripping in potential.
While rookies can make for risky draft picks in regular-season long leagues—because, of course, they're completely unproven at the pro level—they're incredibly valuable in dynasty formats.
Managers who have picked Bryce Young to be their quarterback of the future, as the Carolina Panthers did in April, hope their teams eventually become as Cold as Bryce. Those who snagged Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson hope their squads are as spicy as Bijan Mustard.
Food and Drink
- Chicken N'Odell Soup (Baltimore Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr.)
- Lamb Sandwich (Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb)
- Diggs in a Blanket (Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs)
- Iced Tee (Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins)
- Ketchup and Mostert (Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert)
- Shot of Jameson (Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams)
Does the thought of slapping a little spicy Bijan on a frankfurter make you hungry? Perhaps you're just a foodie who wants to let your passion for delectable dishes shine over the course of a season.
Whatever the reason, turning to the world of food and drink can inspire some creative and funny team names.
Whether you drafted Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and are looking to start Mixon the Sauce or took his quarterback, Joe Burrow, and need to Burrow a Kupp of Sugar, make sure to share to goodies.
Film and Television
- How I Kmet Your Mother (Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet)
- Hot Chubb Time Machine (Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb)
- I Love Succession (Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love)
- Addison Wonderland (Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison)
- Von in 60 Seconds (Buffalo Bills Edge Von Miller)
- Tyreek Hills Have Eyes (Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill)
NFL games air live on multiple days of the week—Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, sometimes Saturdays, and we're even getting our first Black Friday game in 2023. However, it's hard to watch nothing but football (we've tried).
During those down times, fans often turn to the world of film and television for their entertainment. The good news is that the two genres aren't mutually exclusive.
If you're a fan of a certain DC superhero and also hoping for a breakout campaign from Baltimore Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman, Batman Begins is the perfect team name for you. Dude, Where's My Carr remains a classic for those who remember the 2000 Seann William Scott and Ashton Kutcher vehicle—and it's fitting since quarterback Derek Carr is now with the New Orleans Saints instead of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Music
- Derrick of the Edmund Fitzgerald (Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry)
- Eking Ball (Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler)
- Knocking on Evans Door (Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans)
- Country Roads, Take Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs WR Patrick Mahomes)
- Breecy (New York Jets RB Breece Hall)
- Ja'Marr Wash (Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase)
Even the most diehard of football fans can't spend all day in front of the television. And when we're on the go, many of us enjoy listening to music—or podcasts, we get it, we have a couple.
The options when it comes to the world of music are virtually limitless. So many genres and artists exist that it shouldn't be too difficult to come up with a team name that suits your style and matches your roster.
If you're in an individual defensive player (IDP) league and happen to like the latter work of the Beastie Boys, The Hot Sauce Committee is an appropriate nod to New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner. If you're more of a fan of 90s hip hop and are rostering Pittsburgh Steelers running back, you might want to let your league know that it's Nuthun But Najee Thing.
Best of the Rest: Position Groups
- Breaking the Law (Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence)
- Burrow-ken Glass (Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow)
- Pickett Fence (Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett)
- Josh Do It (Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen)
- Love Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts)
- Chubbthumper (Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb)
- McCaffrey to Go (San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey)
- A Glass of Charbonnet (Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet)
- All Barkley, No Bite (New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley)
- 'Ek No (Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler)
- Charknado (Carolina Panthers WR DJ Chark Jr.)
- Hangin' With Mr. Cooper (Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper)
- CeeDee Burner (Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb)
- Deebo Samuel Adams (San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel)
- Jefferson Airplane (Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson)
- Hit The East Side of the Kelce B (Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce)
- Put the Kittle On (San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle)
- Run Through a Waller (New York Giants TE Darren Waller)
- Next of Kincaid (Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid)
- Up Pitts' Creek (Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts)
- Third Down for Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers Edge T.J. Watt)
- Trey Bien (Cincinnati Bengals Edge Trey Hendrickson)
- Hargrave Robbers (San Francisco 49ers DT Javon Hargrave)
- Bates and Switch (Atlanta Falcons S Jessie Bates III)
- Donald, Duck! (Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald)
The reality is that some managers don't care what inspires their team names, as long as they arrive at something catchy, fun and creative. Here's a look at some of our other assorted favorites, broken down by NFL position group.
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Defense