Fantasy Football 2023: Early Mock Draft Heading into Training Camp

Fantasy Football 2023: Early Mock Draft Heading into Training CampJuly 17, 2023
It's fantasy football season, folks.
Now, that's sort of true all the time, since diehard fantasy footballers spend the entire year studying, strategizing and plotting their paths to a league title. But it's true for even casual participants now, since NFL training camps will start opening this week.
With the real football season creeping closer by the minute, it's time to get rolling on your draft preparations. Let's get things going, then, by laying out the first two rounds of a mock draft (12 teams, non-PPR) and dissecting the biggest decisions within those rounds.
Two-Round Mock Draft
Round 1
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
4. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
5. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
6. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
7. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
9. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
11. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
12. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Round 2
13. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
14. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
15. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
16. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
17. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
18. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
19. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
20. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
21. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
22. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
23. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
24. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 Strategy
While there are myriad ways of capturing a fantasy football title, almost all of them involve getting your first pick right.
In other words, while you'll need to take risks at some point, this is not the time to do it. This is your one chance at adding a top-shelf, elite fantasy player. Don't waste it on a hunch.
If you have a top three pick, think long and hard about investing it in Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase or Cooper Kupp—yes, even in non-PPR leagues. They churn out top-of-the-position production like clockwork and don't take the physical wear-and-tear that a leading running back will have to endure.
In the round's mid-section, that's where the top running backs come into play. Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler are all strong picks in the 4-through-8 slots. And don't rule out Travis Kelce in this range. Having a tight end who produces like a top wide receiver can be quite the leg up on the competition.
Finally, be careful of pouncing on Bijan Robinson too early. He is immensely talented, but he's also a rookie running back in an offense led by an unproven quarterback (Desmond Ridder). Robinson is good enough to post huge numbers in spite of this, but I'd be hesitant to wager a mid-first-round pick on it.
Round 2 Strategy
While you'll want to have a draft strategy in place and stick to it where you can, it's imperative that you read your draft room. It's possible your leaguemates will deviate heavily from typical average draft positions, in which case you'll have to pivot to something different.
Now, it's up to you on how to handle those pivots. If your league is pouncing on one running back after another, you might see an opportunity to leave the opening rounds with two of the best receivers in fantasy. Then again, if too many come off the board, you could be at risk of missing out on the position entirely. It's a critical call to make, and unfortunately one that doesn't have an obvious blueprint to follow.
Beyond that, you should use your first round pick to help guide your second round selection. That doesn't necessarily mean avoiding the position you took first, but if you feel most comfortable starting with a receiver and a running back (in either order) than do it. If you want to double up on a position, just make sure you're comfortable with the players at the other spots who will likely be on the board the next time you're on the clock.
Finally, for a bit of more concrete strategy, unless Kelce slips out of the first round, you should probably spend your second round pick on a running back or receiver. It might be tempting to snatch up Patrick Mahomes, but you can still get a really good (and maybe great) quarterback in later rounds. That is much harder to pull off at the two marquee spots, though.