Fantasy Football 2023: Early Mock Draft Heading into Training Camp

While you'll want to have a draft strategy in place and stick to it where you can, it's imperative that you read your draft room. It's possible your leaguemates will deviate heavily from typical average draft positions, in which case you'll have to pivot to something different.



Now, it's up to you on how to handle those pivots. If your league is pouncing on one running back after another, you might see an opportunity to leave the opening rounds with two of the best receivers in fantasy. Then again, if too many come off the board, you could be at risk of missing out on the position entirely. It's a critical call to make, and unfortunately one that doesn't have an obvious blueprint to follow.



Beyond that, you should use your first round pick to help guide your second round selection. That doesn't necessarily mean avoiding the position you took first, but if you feel most comfortable starting with a receiver and a running back (in either order) than do it. If you want to double up on a position, just make sure you're comfortable with the players at the other spots who will likely be on the board the next time you're on the clock.



Finally, for a bit of more concrete strategy, unless Kelce slips out of the first round, you should probably spend your second round pick on a running back or receiver. It might be tempting to snatch up Patrick Mahomes, but you can still get a really good (and maybe great) quarterback in later rounds. That is much harder to pull off at the two marquee spots, though.

