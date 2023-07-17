WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 17

0 of 2

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on July 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

With SummerSlam fast approaching, WWE is in full planning mode to set up all of the matches for the event. One feud in particular that was advanced this week was Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes.

Tag team action was also a major focus this week. The women's tag titles were on the line when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez put the belts on the line against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, and Alpha Academy took on The Viking Raiders in a Viking Rules match.

We also saw Matt Riddle finally get a chance to face Gunther without Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci at ringside.

Let's take a look at what happened during Monday's episode of Raw.