WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 17

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 17July 17, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on July 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.
With SummerSlam fast approaching, WWE is in full planning mode to set up all of the matches for the event. One feud in particular that was advanced this week was Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes.
Tag team action was also a major focus this week. The women's tag titles were on the line when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez put the belts on the line against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, and Alpha Academy took on The Viking Raiders in a Viking Rules match.
We also saw Matt Riddle finally get a chance to face Gunther without Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci at ringside.
Let's take a look at what happened during Monday's episode of Raw.
The Beast Confronts His Nightmare
- It's kind of funny to realize that we never get to hear Rhodes' music for very long because you start hearing parts of the song you have never heard before.
- You can tell Rhodes' mom has been around the business for decades because watching her son get beat up barely phased her.
The Atlanta crowd welcomed hometown hero Rhodes back with open arms as he made his way to the ring to open the show.
He spent a moment talking to the crowd before addressing Lesnar, who he called out right away. The Beast never showed up, so The American Nightmare put the focus on his mother in the front row and asked the fans to acknowledge her.
As Rhodes was preparing to leave, Lesnar's music hit and he prepared for a fight. The music stopped and then started up again. Rhodes marched backstage and then came stumbling back out after The Beast nailed him with a chair.
The former world champion proceeded to absolutely demolish The American Nightmare right in front of his mother. Lesnar accepted the challenge for SummerSlam to end the segment.
With Rhodes being so over in his home state of Georgia, it was a smart move to start the show with this. It put a lot of heat on Lesnar and helped keep their feud going effectively.
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
Matt Riddle vs. Gunther
- The CGI animals for Riddle's entrance were rhinos, but Corey Graves called them chubby unicorns.
- They did a good job making this feel completely different than their MITB bout.
- Both guys had a red chest after they traded a bunch of stiff chops.
Riddle and Gunther met for a Money in the Bank rematch, but this time, The Bro didn't have to worry about Kaiser or Vinci getting involved thanks to them being banned from ringside.
The IC champion found himself on defense and had to counter a few submissions right away. When he left the ring to regroup and Riddle followed, Gunther took him down with a huge chop and a body slam to completely turn the match around.
The Ring General did his best to slap the soul out of Riddle's body, but The Bro kept himself in the fight and took every single one of those brutal shots to the chest.
After putting up a good fight, Riddle was unable to kick out after a powerbomb. This was a hard-hitting match that showed off the differences and similarities of both men. The crowd was heavily invested and treated The Ring General like the villain he is.
Winner: Gunther
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations