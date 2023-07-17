X

NBA Summer League 2023: Hot Takes on Emoni Bates, Top Players from Semifinal Results

Julia StumbaughJuly 17, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 16: Emoni Bates #21 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Semifinals on July 16, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 Summer League finals have been set.

Emoni Bates and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face Cam Whitmore and the Houston Rockets Monday for the Summer League title.

The Cavaliers qualified with a 102-99 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets Saturday, while the Houston Rockets made it past the semifinals by defeating the Utah Jazz 115-101.

Here are some of the hottest takes from Saturday's Summer League Action.

Emoni Bates makes his case for a starting spot

Second-round pick Emoni Bates started off hot and stayed hot.

He recorded 13 points in the first half on his way to a total of 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-5 from behind the arc. Bates added seven rebounds to help lead the Cavs to the final round.

NBA @NBA

Emoni Bates catches, fires, and hits the 3️⃣<br><br>Bates up to 13 PTS, 5 REB on 5-7 FG in the semifinal contest! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> <a href="https://t.co/kenNnIT37N">pic.twitter.com/kenNnIT37N</a>

Bates' performance led fans to start imagining what his shot would look like for the Cavs during the regular season.

C-PAYNE☆ @corycpayne

I would give Wade's spot to Emoni Bates or Isaiah Mobley in a heart beat. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a>

PrettyBoy Swavv 🥀 @realkaiyoung

Emoni Bates him bruh. Gone head pencil him in that starting lineup at the three.

gαяу σαк @NewLaMeloCity

Emoni Bates is gonna start sometime this season

Nij @NijThaGreat

Emoni Bates will be starting before the year is over for the cavs

Jakob Griebeler @jakobgriebeler

I think I gotta buy a Emoni Bates jersey now

SMIFF/// @SMIFF_FOM

What if Emoni Bates win ROY…?

Judah Is King @JudahTheLion25

If Emoni Bates plays to his potential man the Cavs gone be a young super team Golden State Vibes

Isaiah Mobley is on the rise

Never say Summer League action is boring.

Mobley knocked down the game-winning shot in overtime to end a nail-biting back-and-forth battle with the Nets despite a late surge from Brooklyn.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

ISAIAH MOBLEY CALLED GAME 😤 <a href="https://t.co/iavQTyFYkV">pic.twitter.com/iavQTyFYkV</a>

Mobley spent most of last season in the G League. His 12 appearances in Cleveland were scattered throughout the season and limited to an average of seven minutes a night, during which put up a modest 2.6 points per game.

His Summer League performance now has fans noting how his game has improved and calling for him to get another chance in the NBA next season.

ky • lin @kylanalyce

think it's time to move isaiah mobley up and out of the g-league

@GarlandIsHim

i have seen enough… isaiah mobley is league ready.

KingDevv @awyeahdevin

Isaiah Mobley better be getting minutes this season 🔥

Ty 🧸 @tythegreat85

I'm liking Isiah Mobley more and more every game.

Geeked @StrictlyGeeked

Bates and Isaiah Mobley 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a>

Ian McManus @IanMcManus1

Isaiah Mobley is summer league Jokic

SPORTSPINZ @SPORTSPINZ

What a game. Isaiah Mobley might actually be like that 👀

Blicky Rubio @JalenBlackAss

Dare I say Isaiah Mobley looking nice the whole summer league bro definitely been in the gym

@Gxry24

Isaiah Mobley is ready. 📈

Cam Whitmore trends toward "draft steal" status

The Rockets' No. 20 pick led the Rockets to the Summer League finals by racking up 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Whitmore went 3-for-3 from the foul line and added a trio of three-pointers.

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

What a night for Cam Whitmore!<br><br>🔥 25 PTS | 2 BLK <a href="https://t.co/Nzy0r1LVa6">pic.twitter.com/Nzy0r1LVa6</a>

Whitmore's ability to pull the Rockets ahead to a comfortable 14-point cushion over the Jazz had fans wondering if he went too low in the draft at No. 20.

sean @SeanNeutron

Whitmore is on FIRE. <br><br>He's drilling 3's, dropping dimes and forcing turnovers. <br><br>At 20th pick, what a damn steal.

Dom Lawson @Lawson2013

Houston getting Cam Whitmore at #20 was an absolute steal. That dude is NBA ready

RC @RocketsCulture

Cam Whitmore is a top 5 talent btw. Unreal steal

Ced Colson Jr. @Ceddy__Ced

Cam Whitmore is going to be a steal I swear for the Houston Rockets

Slade Spector (Him) @BGJames87

Cam Whitmore is a steal for Houston

Daren @darenhaha

Cam Whitmore at 20 was such a steal 🥹 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rockets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rockets</a>

BeardedAkhi🌊 @beardedakhi1

I'm still shocked that Whitmore fell to 20. That boy is easy top 10, possibly even top 5 of that draft class. Rockets got a steal.

Mobley and Bates will face off against Whitmore when the Summer League championship takes place Monday at 9 p.m. ET.