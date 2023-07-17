NBA Summer League 2023: Hot Takes on Emoni Bates, Top Players from Semifinal Results

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 Summer League finals have been set.

Emoni Bates and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face Cam Whitmore and the Houston Rockets Monday for the Summer League title.

The Cavaliers qualified with a 102-99 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets Saturday, while the Houston Rockets made it past the semifinals by defeating the Utah Jazz 115-101.

Here are some of the hottest takes from Saturday's Summer League Action.

Emoni Bates makes his case for a starting spot

Second-round pick Emoni Bates started off hot and stayed hot.

He recorded 13 points in the first half on his way to a total of 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-5 from behind the arc. Bates added seven rebounds to help lead the Cavs to the final round.

Bates' performance led fans to start imagining what his shot would look like for the Cavs during the regular season.

Isaiah Mobley is on the rise

Never say Summer League action is boring.

Mobley knocked down the game-winning shot in overtime to end a nail-biting back-and-forth battle with the Nets despite a late surge from Brooklyn.

Mobley spent most of last season in the G League. His 12 appearances in Cleveland were scattered throughout the season and limited to an average of seven minutes a night, during which put up a modest 2.6 points per game.

His Summer League performance now has fans noting how his game has improved and calling for him to get another chance in the NBA next season.

Cam Whitmore trends toward "draft steal" status

The Rockets' No. 20 pick led the Rockets to the Summer League finals by racking up 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Whitmore went 3-for-3 from the foul line and added a trio of three-pointers.

Whitmore's ability to pull the Rockets ahead to a comfortable 14-point cushion over the Jazz had fans wondering if he went too low in the draft at No. 20.

Mobley and Bates will face off against Whitmore when the Summer League championship takes place Monday at 9 p.m. ET.