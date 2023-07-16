Cowboys Rumors: Tony Pollard Won't Reach New Contract Ahead of Franchise Tag Deadline

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys could lose their starting running back in 2024.

The Cowboys and Tony Pollard are "not expected" to agree to a multi-year deal by Monday's franchise tag deadline, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Pollard signed a one-year, $10.091 million franchise tag in March.

The 2022 Pro Bowler rushed for a career-best 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns last season, adding 371 yards and three touchdowns on 39 receptions.

Unless he agrees to a new deal with Dallas before 4 p.m. ET Monday, Pollard will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024. If he does not agree to play on the franchise tag, he will have to sit out the 2023 season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.