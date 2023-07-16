Video: Warriors' Stephen Curry Hits Clutch Eagle to Win American Century Championship

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

When it's crunch time, Steph Curry rises to the occassion.

Most of his heroics occur on the basketball court, but his latest clutch moment came on the putting green. Staring down an eagle putt that would clinch a victory at the American Century Championship golf tournament, the Warriors star knocked it into the hole.

The Eagle gave him 75 points, placing him two points above runner-up Mardy Fish. Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski had 66 points and finished third, while Mark Mulder and Aaron Rodgers rounded out the top five.

This was Curry's first win in the celebrity golf tournament, and he was laser-focused on doing that going into the weekend.

"Honestly, I feel like the way I'm approaching and where I feel my game is I have the game to win it now," Curry said to reporters before the tournament started. "It's just a matter of can you do it? I can say it all I want to. I finished fourth twice I think. So it's in there. It's a matter can I put it together for 54 holes and balance the fun and the focus that you need to have to play all three rounds and play great.

He became the second active athlete to ever win the tournament, with the only other person achieving this being then-Pittsburgh Penguins forward Mario Lemieux in 1998.

Other notable finishes include Tony Romo, winner of the 2022 tournament, finishing eighth, Del Curry, Steph's father, finishing 11th and Patrick Mahomes finishing 62nd.