Allen Robinson Praises Kenny Pickett's 'Command' of Steelers: 'It's Been Fun to See'

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Going into his first season as the Steelers' full-time starting quarterback, Kenny Pickett is oozing confidence.

The second-year signal caller is looking to take a leap from a strong rookie campaign in which he started 12 games and nearly managed to get Pittsburgh back into the playoffs.

Even newcomers, like wideout Allen Robinson, can see that the former first-round pick has a little something extra to him this year by the way he's carried himself and the offensive unit through OTAs.

"Coming in seeing Kenny now going into his second season, the command that he has for a second-year player is awesome," Robinson said. "I personally feel like you don't get a chance to see guys that young with a command that strong as far as leading us, getting guys together, throwing after watching film. Across the board, he's very experienced. It's been fun to see and it's been fun to be a part of."

Robinson, a former Pro Bowler, was acquired by the Steelers earlier in the offseason from the Rams for a swap of seventh-round picks following a down year in Los Angeles. He'll be joining a talented, young pass catching group of George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Pat Friermuth.

They also have Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren coming out of the backfield.

So, Pickett will have no shortage of weapons to work with as he takes full control of the reins in year two.

But it's not just the offense that's taken notice of the former University of Pittsburgh star's increased mojo, it's caught the defense's eye as well.

Veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi also spoke on it earlier this week.

"You see that demeanor and confidence and that's where you can really see the true growth," Ogunjobi said. "I'm excited for him. Like I said before, the sky is the limit for him. I know he's gonna do his thing, so no worries about that."

In his rookie season, Pickett threw for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 63 percent of his passes. He also added 237 yards and three more scores on the ground, going 7-5 as a starter.